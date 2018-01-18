A cup that Elvis Presley reportedly drank from is being auctioned off on eBay for at least $1,280.
Elvis Presley reportedly drank from this Dixie cup. You can place your bid on eBay

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

January 18, 2018 01:06 PM

The king of rock ‘n’ roll reportedly drank from a Dixie cup in Tulsa 62 years ago — and for at least $1,000, the cup can be yours.

The cup is being auctioned off on eBay with a bid as high as $1,280 as of Thursday afternoon. The auction ends at 8:54 p.m. Central Standard Time on Sunday.

“You are bidding on an AUTHENTIC Dixie Cup that Elvis Presley drank from on April 19th, 1956 at 10:30 am at the corner of 3rd and Boston in Tulsa, Oklahoma,” according to the item description. “Elvis had performed the night before in Tulsa (April 18th, 1956).”

The seller, known as howardrobardhughes, said the cup was obtained from Elvis Presley on April 19, 1956 at 10:45 a.m. after he left the hotel.

“He ate and went shopping that morning before heading to Oklahoma City for his concert there later that night,” the seller said.

The Tulsa World confirmed that Presley performed at the Tulsa fairgrounds Pavilion on April 18, 1956.

“Between the two shows, Elvis relaxed backstage sipping a concession stand Coke from a paper cup as he spoke politely with reporters in his soft, Southern drawl,” The Tulsa World reported in 2016 as part of a “Throwback Tulsa” project.

Wade Jones told the Tulsa World that he is the seller. He said he is selling the cup because he did not personally collect it, but instead got it from another collector.

“And the thing’s going to break loose, I’m telling you,” Jones said. “It doesn’t close until Sunday night, and it’s a damn paper cup.”

The winning bidder will receive the cup, the box it has been stored in since 1956, a letter of authenticity and a notebook full of research that has been collected related to the events surrounding the cup, according to the eBay description.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

