FBI investigating whether Russian money went to NRA to help Trump

More Videos 0:48 Tide Pods challenge: the new Internet challenge Pause 2:23 Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal 2:45 Virtual beekeepers help save the honeybees 1:01 Bees found to have buzzworthy brain power 1:26 Parent to school board member: 'Stop talking!' 1:57 Mother recounts chaos after officer fired gun in front of her four children 0:48 Police say his actions saved his grandparents lives so they made him chief for a day 0:31 A van crashed into a house causing an evacuation 1:00 K-State guard Cartier Diarra was motivated to play Trae Young, Oklahoma 0:53 K-State community leaves condolences after death of Matthew Snyder Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Trump to NRA: ‘I will never ever let you down’ President Trump addressed the National Rifle Association (NRA) convention on April 28, 2017. He’s the first president to do so in more than 30 years. “The eight-year assault on your second amendment freedoms has come to a crashing end,” Trump said. President Trump addressed the National Rifle Association (NRA) convention on April 28, 2017. He’s the first president to do so in more than 30 years. “The eight-year assault on your second amendment freedoms has come to a crashing end,” Trump said. The White House

President Trump addressed the National Rifle Association (NRA) convention on April 28, 2017. He’s the first president to do so in more than 30 years. “The eight-year assault on your second amendment freedoms has come to a crashing end,” Trump said. The White House