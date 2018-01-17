‘New California’ campaign seeks to split the Golden State – again

A new effort to split California in two has issued a “declaration of independence” for the proposed 51st state.
The initiative, which would form a “New California” of mostly rural counties that tend to vote more conservatively, marks the latest in a long string of attempts to carve up California into multiple states.
“New California is a new state in development by egregiously aggrieved Californians exercising our Constitutional right to form a new state separate from the tyranny and lawlessness of the state of California,” says a Facebook post by the group.
Backers say “years of over taxation, regulation, and mono party politics” have made the state of California “ungovernable.”
The proposal would split a strip of mostly coastal counties stretching from Los Angeles to Napa, branching northeast to take in Sacramento, from the rest of California’s 58 counties, which would then form “New California.”
Posted by New California on Thursday, November 30, 2017
The declaration of independence, issued Monday, asks California lawmakers and U.S. congressional leaders to recognize the campaign and create the state of New California. The U.S. Constitution requires state lawmakers to consent to the split before a new state could be formed from the existing one.
Paul Preston, vice chair of the project, told The San Diego Union-Tribune that he’d received dozens of calls supporting the effort since the announcement Monday.
The drive is the latest effort to split California. Some previous efforts have proposed dividing California into as many as six new states. The most recent attempts, dubbed “CalExit” after Britain’s so-called “Brexit” movement, fizzled out during signature-gathering efforts to place the proposals on the ballot.
