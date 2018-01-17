‘Help my girlfriend’, driver begs before leaving her sinking in icy river, police say

Jacob Garrett was driving fast with his girlfriend when his car tumbled over the river wall, prosecutors said.
The 24-year-old hit a parked minivan Saturday afternoon when he was zipping through Burlington City, New Jersey, prosecutors said. The impact sent the car crashing through the metal barrier and plunging through the icy Delaware River.
Bystanders saw the crash and rushed over to help, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.
One of the witnesses said Garrett was on top of the Sedan and pleaded for them to help his girlfriend, Stephanie White, who was still inside the car, the Burlington County Times reported. A few bystanders pulled the panicked man to safety, the newspaper reported.
But Garrett didn’t wait to see if White would also survive, prosecutors said.
“Help my girlfriend,” Garrett allegedly said before fleeing, according to prosecutors.
Rescuers got to the scene and found White, 23, submerged in the water with her seatbelt still on. They removed her from the car and took her to the hospital, where she died.
Meanwhile, Kobi the police dog tracked Garrett, a Burlington City resident, to a train station where he had boarded a train bound for a location outside the city, prosecutors said. Police had the train stopped and found Garrett. He was arrested.
Garrett is now charged with driving with a suspended license, causing the crash and leaving his girlfriend to die. He remains in Burlington County Jail while he awaits his first court appearance.
