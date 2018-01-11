Woman returns from a trip to find another family living in her home

More Videos 5:17 Coast Guard airlifts family trapped in house by California mudslide Pause 0:34 'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there 1:26 Parent to school board member: 'Stop talking!' 0:45 Barry Brown on scoring 38 points and playing without Kamau Stokes 0:33 Here's what you need to do to be winter ready 0:09 Snowfall in Scott City in late April 2:49 Gov. Brownback's last State of the State address surprisingly all about education 1:26 Fire in northwest Wichita injures two 1:25 Bruce Weber praises Barry Brown after Oklahoma State victory 1:36 Trying Starbucks’ new blonde espresso Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there Katherine Lang, of Beaufort, went on a 10-day trip to California to visit her grandchildren. When she came to check the home in Pigeon Point that she is renovating, she got quite the surprise. Katherine Lang, of Beaufort, went on a 10-day trip to California to visit her grandchildren. When she came to check the home in Pigeon Point that she is renovating, she got quite the surprise. Delayna Earley Staff video

Katherine Lang, of Beaufort, went on a 10-day trip to California to visit her grandchildren. When she came to check the home in Pigeon Point that she is renovating, she got quite the surprise. Delayna Earley Staff video