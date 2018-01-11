Henry the shelter dog from Georgia has a listing on Tinder because his handlers want to find him a good human home.
This rugged male on Tinder likes to chill with Netflix. And you won’t mind his damp nose

By SONIA OSORIO

January 11, 2018 07:29 AM

Henry has dark eyes, light hair, likes to swim, loves adventure and is looking for his soulmate. A typical male on Tinder.

He also has a big, wet nose.

Deal breaker?

Shouldn’t be. Henry is a dog. And his peeps at the animal shelter want to find him a good human companion.

So, they listed their best friend on the popular digital dating site.

Miranda Morrison, who works at Animal Ark Rescue in Columbus, Georgia, is eager to find a home for the shelter dog.

Since Morrison posted Henry's profile on Dec. 29, he has had 14 nibbles.

Henry isn’t the only animal on Tinder. LifeLine Animal Project in Atlanta has created 22 profiles for its dogs and cats.

And Tinder introduced an advertising campaign a few years ago seeking to connect abandoned dogs in New York City with potential owners, according to Inc.

  • Tiny bottle-fed tiger, now weighs 100 pounds on his first birthday

    The first Sumatran tiger born at Zoo Miami celebrates it's first birthday on Nov. 17, 2016. And he’ll be matched up with a mate through ‘Tinder for Tigers.’

Tiny bottle-fed tiger, now weighs 100 pounds on his first birthday

The first Sumatran tiger born at Zoo Miami celebrates it's first birthday on Nov. 17, 2016. And he’ll be matched up with a mate through ‘Tinder for Tigers.’

Patrick Farrell The Miami Herald

Morrison told the “Today” show that Henry “loves to get out and go on adventures. After a long day he is content to cuddle up on the couch and watch TV and snuggle with you.”

Henry’s perfect date? To get picked up at the shelter, taken for a walk, then fed chicken nuggets or sweet potato fries, according to the interview. “Then home to a cozy couch for a little living room fetch with a squeaky plush toy, followed by a Netflix marathon and snuggle fest before dozing off into a cozy slumber.”

How did Morrison come up with the idea of ​​Tinder?

She remembers using the site during her “single days.”

  • Frida the dog is among the heroes saving lives after the Mexico earthquakes

    Meet Frida, this doggy boots and goggle wearing dog is a member of the Mexican Navy's canine unit and rescue team that is helping search for survivors after the 7.1 magnitude earthquake that rattled Mexico on Sept. 19, 2017. She also assisted in rescue efforts following the 8.1 magnitude earthquake that hit the country earlier this month.

Frida the dog is among the heroes saving lives after the Mexico earthquakes

Meet Frida, this doggy boots and goggle wearing dog is a member of the Mexican Navy's canine unit and rescue team that is helping search for survivors after the 7.1 magnitude earthquake that rattled Mexico on Sept. 19, 2017. She also assisted in rescue efforts following the 8.1 magnitude earthquake that hit the country earlier this month.

SEMAR Mexico via Storyful

