Court OKs killing a type of owl to see effect on other owls

More Videos 5:17 Coast Guard airlifts family trapped in house by California mudslide Pause 1:11 Fight breaks out between mall shopper and store manager 1:26 Parent to school board member: 'Stop talking!' 2:49 Gov. Brownback's last State of the State address surprisingly all about education 0:45 Barry Brown on scoring 38 points and playing without Kamau Stokes 1:26 Fire in northwest Wichita injures two 0:33 Here's what you need to do to be winter ready 1:36 Trying Starbucks’ new blonde espresso 1:25 Bruce Weber praises Barry Brown after Oklahoma State victory 0:43 First Chick N Max to debut Jan. 8 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Rehabilitated Screech Owl released at Vizcaya A ”soft release" of a screech owl rehabilitated by the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science's Batchelor Wildlife Center took lace on Thursday, August 31, 2017. The owl was placed in a nesting box on Vizcaya's grounds. The placement of the rescued owl was intended to highlight the Frost Science's rehabilitation work, as well as Vizcaya's significance as a protected habitat, which houses not only several rare plants and champion trees but also native wildlife. A ”soft release" of a screech owl rehabilitated by the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science's Batchelor Wildlife Center took lace on Thursday, August 31, 2017. The owl was placed in a nesting box on Vizcaya's grounds. The placement of the rescued owl was intended to highlight the Frost Science's rehabilitation work, as well as Vizcaya's significance as a protected habitat, which houses not only several rare plants and champion trees but also native wildlife. Pedro Portal The Miami Herald

A ”soft release" of a screech owl rehabilitated by the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science's Batchelor Wildlife Center took lace on Thursday, August 31, 2017. The owl was placed in a nesting box on Vizcaya's grounds. The placement of the rescued owl was intended to highlight the Frost Science's rehabilitation work, as well as Vizcaya's significance as a protected habitat, which houses not only several rare plants and champion trees but also native wildlife. Pedro Portal The Miami Herald