A brawl at an Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar in Lincoln, Nebraska involved almost a dozen people.
National

She fought while holding a child in this Applebee’s brawl, police say

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

January 10, 2018 03:45 PM

As one woman fought while holding a child, another person threw a bar trivia machine at someone else in a brawl at an Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar in Lincoln, Neb.

The brawl involved almost a dozen people, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.

It broke out at about 10:40 p.m. on Monday when a group of four men at the bar began arguing with a group of men and woman who were sitting at a nearby table, Officer Angela Sands told the Journal Star.

It’s not yet known what they were fighting over, but restaurant staff said it was “mayhem,” the Journal Star reported.

Three trivia game screens were damaged when they were thrown at people, KLN reported. Tables were also used during the fight.

Sometime during the fight, people showed up in a car to help some of the brawl’s participants.

All of the people left before police arrived, according to the Journal Star. Witnesses did get the license plate numbers of the vehicles that the brawl participants left in.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

