Cheetah gives birth to eight frolicking cubs, and the video will make your day

Eight cheetah cubs born at the St. Louis Zoo For the first time in St. Louis Zoo history, a cheetah has given birth to eight cheetah cubs. The cubs, three males and five females, were born at the River’s Edge Cheetah Breeding Center on Nov. 26, 2017. Mother and cubs are doing well and will remain in their private, indoor maternity den behind the scenes at River’s Edge for the next several months. For the first time in St. Louis Zoo history, a cheetah has given birth to eight cheetah cubs. The cubs, three males and five females, were born at the River’s Edge Cheetah Breeding Center on Nov. 26, 2017. Mother and cubs are doing well and will remain in their private, indoor maternity den behind the scenes at River’s Edge for the next several months. Saint Louis Zoo

