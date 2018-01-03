Deputy uses car to pin woman’s legs against bridge. A dramatic rescue had just begun

A Pinellas County, Florida, Sheriff's Office deputy saved a woman from jumping off the Sunshine Skyway Bridge late Tuesday night, according to the sheriff’s office.
At about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, Deputy Damon Laney was heading north over the span of the Skyway to an off-duty detail when he spotted a car parked with its hazard lights on, according to a news release. As he started to pull behind the car, the driver ran out of her car and towards the barrier wall, according to a news release.
With no time to get out of his car, the deputy used his vehicle to trap the woman’s legs between the push bumper and the wall.
Then, as Laney exited his vehicle, the 50-year-old Tampa woman managed to free her legs and made her way over the wall, with only one arm still hanging on, according to the report. Laney was able to grab her wrist, handcuff her and pull her back over the wall even as she struggled with him.
As he detained her, she cried, “Just let me jump,” he said.
The woman explained to Laney, a five-year veteran, that she had been upset over personal issues, and he took her into protective custody under the Baker Act. She was not injured during the incident, according to the sheriff’s office.
Laney, 37, is currently assigned to sheriff’s office Patrol Operations DUI Unit.
