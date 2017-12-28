They thought they’d won thousands. But lottery officials say there was a glitch

More Videos 0:36 Woman causes an estimated $200,000 worth of damage at art exhibit while taking selfie Pause 0:34 Power outage affects nearly a dozen Disneyland rides 0:37 Man forced off overbooked United flight 1:56 Don't hand fake pee to this guy 1:18 Restaurants we lost in 2017 1:53 Police give update on shootout and high-speed chase 2:00 Enjoy the wonder of Botanica’s Illuminations light display 0:22 Police chase ends in car crash 1:00 Restaurants we lost in 2016 1:40 Family and home important to promoted soldier Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Stats professor explains lottery odds A High Point woman won more than 40 times on scratch-off tickets worth at least $600 from 2011 to late 2015. The largest of her prizes totaled some $57,000. To win that often, according to Jan Hannig, a UNC statistician, she'd have to spend at least $756,000, including her winnings. Not including her winnings, her out-of-pocket spending would be a minimum of $233,000. A High Point woman won more than 40 times on scratch-off tickets worth at least $600 from 2011 to late 2015. The largest of her prizes totaled some $57,000. To win that often, according to Jan Hannig, a UNC statistician, she'd have to spend at least $756,000, including her winnings. Not including her winnings, her out-of-pocket spending would be a minimum of $233,000. Harry Lynch hlynch@newsobserver.com

