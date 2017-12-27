He was pulled onto the boat after a shark bite. The shark came with him, video shows

More Videos 0:47 Check out this 15-foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island Pause 1:56 Don't hand fake pee to this guy 0:36 Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter 2:31 Her husband’s body sat in an airport parking lot for eight months. She wants answers 1:49 Kansas City Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitives 1:40 Family and home important to promoted soldier 1:53 Police give update on shootout and high-speed chase 2:50 Father speaks at prayer vigil for two daughters, his wife and a family friend killed in icy road crash 0:51 Homeland Security suspends chemical testing four miles from Kansas 0:51 Breakout season lead to scholarship for K-State WR Dalton Schoen Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Shark bites Florida man and will not let go The footage, captured on September 2 off the coast of Marathon city, shows a man battling to remove a nurse shark from his body after being bitten. The footage, captured on September 2 off the coast of Marathon city, shows a man battling to remove a nurse shark from his body after being bitten.

The footage, captured on September 2 off the coast of Marathon city, shows a man battling to remove a nurse shark from his body after being bitten.