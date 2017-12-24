Straight men marry to avoid $60k tax bill — ‘I love Matt and he loves me, as friends’

More Videos 1:54 Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind' Pause 0:41 Bonfires on the Levee get creative 1:29 Byron Pringle' success story at Kansas State 0:54 Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 7:54 My Home: Inside Wichita’s luxurious 1921 Christmas mansion 1:51 A sneak peek at new Wichita arcade 1:29 Who is Bill Snyder? 1:18 New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita 1:33 Couple charged in death of 3-year-old 10:45 Marshall grades his team, and shares a Christmas memory Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Irish friends marry to avoid paying inheritance tax Two straight men from Dublin got married to avoid paying an inheritance tax on a home. Same-sex marriage was legalized in Ireland in 2015. Two straight men from Dublin got married to avoid paying an inheritance tax on a home. Same-sex marriage was legalized in Ireland in 2015. Emma McMenamy

