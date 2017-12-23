Coast Guard pulls $53 million of cocaine from the ocean — and a turtle trapped with it

More Videos 1:54 Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind' Pause 1:18 Shoppers stop in their tracks when this store employee sings Christmas tunes 5:26 Mom of ‘Baby Lollipops’ convicted for third time of torture and murder of son 2:01 1st Christmas outside of prison 0:54 Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 1:21 North-side Christmas light route 1:33 Couple charged in death of 3-year-old 1:29 Who is Bill Snyder? 10:45 Marshall grades his team, and shares a Christmas memory 5:38 A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

U.S. Coast Guard rescues a sea turtle trapped amid $53 million of cocaine The U.S. Coast Guard said a crew came upon a sea turtle in the eastern Pacific Ocean that was entangled in lines that held $53 million of cocaine together. The turtle was cut free and released. The Coast Guard vessel is part of an operation that has seized seven tons of illicit narcotics from the ocean. The U.S. Coast Guard said a crew came upon a sea turtle in the eastern Pacific Ocean that was entangled in lines that held $53 million of cocaine together. The turtle was cut free and released. The Coast Guard vessel is part of an operation that has seized seven tons of illicit narcotics from the ocean. U.S. Coast Guard

The U.S. Coast Guard said a crew came upon a sea turtle in the eastern Pacific Ocean that was entangled in lines that held $53 million of cocaine together. The turtle was cut free and released. The Coast Guard vessel is part of an operation that has seized seven tons of illicit narcotics from the ocean. U.S. Coast Guard