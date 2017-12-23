A man was beaten, arrested and convicted. But this bodycam footage cleared his name.

More Videos 1:54 Navy pilots say unidentified aerial phenomenon 'going against the wind' Pause 1:40 If Texas gets a new 60-mile border wall, which of these eight models would you prefer? 0:54 Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 2:01 1st Christmas outside of prison 1:21 North-side Christmas light route 10:45 Marshall grades his team, and shares a Christmas memory 1:33 Couple charged in death of 3-year-old 6:13 McDuffie returns and players talk about win over FGCU 2:26 Taylor Eldridge breaks down the Shockers' win over Florida Gulf Coast 1:50 Highlights from Wichita State's win over Florida Gulf Coast Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Topeka resident is wrongly beaten and arrested in this body camera footage Arthur Morris, a Topeka resident, was wrongly arrested and convicted after police wrongly came to his home. His name was later cleared after this body camera footage was released by the Topeka Police Department. The officer seen in the video who arrested Morris, Jeremy Carlisle-Simons, resigned from the department. Arthur Morris, a Topeka resident, was wrongly arrested and convicted after police wrongly came to his home. His name was later cleared after this body camera footage was released by the Topeka Police Department. The officer seen in the video who arrested Morris, Jeremy Carlisle-Simons, resigned from the department. Topeka Police Department, Monty Davis and Max Londberg

Arthur Morris, a Topeka resident, was wrongly arrested and convicted after police wrongly came to his home. His name was later cleared after this body camera footage was released by the Topeka Police Department. The officer seen in the video who arrested Morris, Jeremy Carlisle-Simons, resigned from the department. Topeka Police Department, Monty Davis and Max Londberg