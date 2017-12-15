NASA astronaut reflects on his year in space

A German Shepherd was reunited with its family in Wichita after being mistakenly shipped to Japan on a United flight. The family was flying to Kansas City as they prepared to move to Wichita when they discovered their dog had not arrived.
Florida International University installed in one day a new pedestrian bridge linking the campus to Sweetwater. The bridge collapsed on Thursday, March 15, 2018 during construction, trapping people and cars underneath.
A 14-year-old boy in Victorville, Calif. has been arrested for impersonating a California deputy. While dressed as a deputy, the boy made home visits and fake traffic stops in his grandfather's car that he placed red and blue emergency lights on.
NASA launched an advanced weather satellite, the GOES-S (Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite), from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on March 1. The satellite will be used to carry out near real-time tracking of storm systems, lightn
A music video made by Utah's Republican-controlled House of Representatives has social media up in arms over its use of Comic Sans, their choice to parody the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and their decision to rap. The video has been viewed more than
National Rifle Association executive vice president and CEO Wayne LaPierre said opponents of gun rights "hate individual freedoms" and want to eliminate the 2nd Amendment. LaPierre spoke at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in Ma
A shoplifting suspect in Peoria, Arizona ran from officers to the door of the police station. The suspect then hopped the fence of the department to a secure area of the department where other officers were waiting.
A woman in Deltona, Florida, paid a water utility bill worth $493 with pennies on Monday, February 26. Dana McCool shared a number of Facebook Live videos showing her entering the Deltona Water Department and paying her bill using a small wheelbar
Video released by the Pasco County Sheriff's Office shows a deputy and K9 split up to take down two suspects. The deputy was following a stolen Ford Expedition when the driver and the passenger fled on foot.
The Lufkin, Texas, Police Department posted a video of it’s newest hire, Cody Harvill, receiving a five-second taser as part of his certification for the new job. He described it as feeling like he’d stuck his finger in a power outlet.
A six-year-old girl in Texas was reunited with a beloved toy that was lost during Hurricane Harvey. Sarah Mitchell shared a video of herself and her niece, Emily, as she receives her toy doll “pink baby” which was lost in the evacuations during Hu