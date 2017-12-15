This restaurant served cheese sticks with a side of cocaine — then wanted it back, cops say

The cheesesticks weren’t the only surprise an Indiana woman found in her take-out order from Broad Street Gyros.
After picking up food from the fast food joint in Griffith, Indiana, last month, an unidentified woman told police she got a call from an employee at the restaurant asking if she received an order of cheese sticks she didn’t request, according to the NWI Times.
The woman said she did, and the employee allegedly asked if she could return it, even asking for her address so someone could come pick it up themselves, WGN9 reported.
According to The Chicago Tribune, that’s when she noticed a small bag of white powder — later determined to be cocaine — inside a plastic foam cup. She told police that someone working at the restaurant said they “were going to hook her up,” but she thought that meant they’d give her more food.
The same night the woman said she got the side order of cocaine, police got a search warrant for Broad Street Gyros, which had its business license suspended by the local town council, the Times reported.
No drugs were found during the search, but a police dog allegedly detected the presence of drugs throughout the restaurant at multiple spots, including the business office, a sink in the women’s bathroom and an office drawer, the Tribune wrote.
Police say the owner of the restaurant allegedly admitted during the search that she “did a line (of cocaine) and toked a few times” at work on previous occasions, according to the Times.
But Carrie Demoff, owner of Broad Street Gyros, told the Town Council before its 5-0 vote to suspend her restaurant’s business license that “I have no idea what happened and they didn't find anything,” according to the Tribune.
“I'm scared. (The restaurant) is my life,” she said to the Tribune. “People on the street seem to know more about what happened than I do. I'm shocked, embarrassed, angry.”
No one has admitted to putting the cocaine in the food order, police told the Times, but authorities are planning to look at surveillance footage from the restaurant.
Meanwhile in Illinois, a man was arrested after police said he allegedly tried to purchase food from a fast food restaurant by paying with baggies of drugs, later determined to be both cocaine and heroin, according to WFIR.
