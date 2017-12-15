‘He ruined our lives.’ Fertility doctor says he used his own sperm on ‘about 50’ patients

More Videos

Here's how to ward off 'porch pirates' this holiday 1:14

Here's how to ward off 'porch pirates' this holiday

Pause
United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

Who is Bill Snyder? 1:29

Who is Bill Snyder?

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita 1:18

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita

North-side Christmas light route 1:21

North-side Christmas light route

College admissions: Tales from the front line 2:45

College admissions: Tales from the front line

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

K9 competition is a chance for police dogs to show off 1:36

K9 competition is a chance for police dogs to show off

Dog rescuer describes her first rescue 2:55

Dog rescuer describes her first rescue

A sneak peek at new Wichita arcade 1:51

A sneak peek at new Wichita arcade

  • Retired fertility doctor pleads guilty to inseminating patients with own sperm

    A retired Indianapolis fertility doctor accused of inseminating patients with his own sperm will serve no jail time after pleading guilty Thursday to charges that he lied to investigators. A Marion County judge gave Dr. Donald Cline a one-year suspended sentence, but ruled his actions justified him having a felony criminal record.

A retired Indianapolis fertility doctor accused of inseminating patients with his own sperm will serve no jail time after pleading guilty Thursday to charges that he lied to investigators. A Marion County judge gave Dr. Donald Cline a one-year suspended sentence, but ruled his actions justified him having a felony criminal record. WRTV via AP
A retired Indianapolis fertility doctor accused of inseminating patients with his own sperm will serve no jail time after pleading guilty Thursday to charges that he lied to investigators. A Marion County judge gave Dr. Donald Cline a one-year suspended sentence, but ruled his actions justified him having a felony criminal record. WRTV via AP

National

‘He ruined our lives.’ Fertility doctor says he used his own sperm on ‘about 50’ patients

By Mandy Matney

mmatney@islandpacket.com

December 15, 2017 10:53 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

When Julie Harmon found out that her mother’s fertility doctor was her biological father, she “cried every day for four months,” she told the Indy Star. Then, genetic tests connected her to around 20 other half-siblings — and she was devastated, left wanting justice.

She sat in a courtroom with at least five other biological siblings Thursday as their biological father, Dr. Donald Cline, read a statement admitting to lying to investigators about using his own sperm as many as 50 times on patients, according to Fox 29.

“Out of fear, I acted alone and foolishly, I lied,” he told the court,” Cline, 79, told the Marion County, Ind. court, FOX 29 reported.

Cline pleaded guilty to two counts of obstruction of justice, court documents show. He was sentenced to 365 days in jail, which was suspended, so he will serve no time. According to court documents, his light sentence was due to lack of criminal history that was “unlikely to occur.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“There were many of us out here that he ruined our lives,” said Dianna Kiesler, Harmon’s mother, told the Indy Star.

Jacoba Ballard was the first of the siblings whose initial genetics investigation started unraveling the family’s unknown truth, CNN reported.

She took a fertility test three years ago and found at least seven other siblings, which then connected her to several others, WISHTV reported. Ballard’s mother Deborah Pierce said she had “no idea” her fertility doctor had used his own sperm.

“I couldn’t believe it actually, I didn’t really know until the prosecutor’s DNA test report came out and it was 99.9 percent,” Pierce told WISHTV. “You feel like he deceived you, you were lied to.”

Later, Ballard and five other siblings had a face-to face meeting with Cline, he admitted to using his sperm “about 50 times,” saying he “felt he was helping the woman because they really wanted a baby,” and he felt pressured because “he didn’t always have fresh sperm” at the clinic, according to court documents obtained by CNN.

Cline won’t face any other charges because Indiana law doesn’t “specifically prohibit fertility doctors from using their own sperm,” the Associated Press reported.

Harmon, Ballard and several other of their siblings want justice for what happened to them.

“I want accountability,” Liz White told The Indy Channel. White was a former patient of Cline’s, whose son Matt found out that Cline was his biological father through genetic tests. “When someone has misled someone, particularly in the field of medicine, there is accountability to it. Second, I want a state statute so it becomes a crime, not an ethical issue.”

Indiana State Sen. Michael Young told The Indy Channel that the legislature “may look at the issue this year.”

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Here's how to ward off 'porch pirates' this holiday 1:14

Here's how to ward off 'porch pirates' this holiday

Pause
United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

Who is Bill Snyder? 1:29

Who is Bill Snyder?

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita 1:18

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita

North-side Christmas light route 1:21

North-side Christmas light route

College admissions: Tales from the front line 2:45

College admissions: Tales from the front line

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

K9 competition is a chance for police dogs to show off 1:36

K9 competition is a chance for police dogs to show off

Dog rescuer describes her first rescue 2:55

Dog rescuer describes her first rescue

A sneak peek at new Wichita arcade 1:51

A sneak peek at new Wichita arcade

  • Here's how to ward off 'porch pirates' this holiday

    This holiday season UPS and United States Postal Service expects to send millions of packages. Some of these packages never make it to their buyer.(Video by Candi Bolden Music by bensound.com)

Here's how to ward off 'porch pirates' this holiday

View More Video