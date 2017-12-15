‘He ruined our lives.’ Fertility doctor says he used his own sperm on ‘about 50’ patients

More Videos 1:14 Here's how to ward off 'porch pirates' this holiday Pause 2:29 United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 1:29 Who is Bill Snyder? 1:18 New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita 1:21 North-side Christmas light route 2:45 College admissions: Tales from the front line 2:10 Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 1:36 K9 competition is a chance for police dogs to show off 2:55 Dog rescuer describes her first rescue 1:51 A sneak peek at new Wichita arcade Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Retired fertility doctor pleads guilty to inseminating patients with own sperm A retired Indianapolis fertility doctor accused of inseminating patients with his own sperm will serve no jail time after pleading guilty Thursday to charges that he lied to investigators. A Marion County judge gave Dr. Donald Cline a one-year suspended sentence, but ruled his actions justified him having a felony criminal record. A retired Indianapolis fertility doctor accused of inseminating patients with his own sperm will serve no jail time after pleading guilty Thursday to charges that he lied to investigators. A Marion County judge gave Dr. Donald Cline a one-year suspended sentence, but ruled his actions justified him having a felony criminal record. WRTV via AP

