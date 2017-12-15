More Videos

Here's how to ward off 'porch pirates' this holiday 1:14

Here's how to ward off 'porch pirates' this holiday

Pause
New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita 1:18

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita

North-side Christmas light route 1:21

North-side Christmas light route

A sneak peek at new Wichita arcade 1:51

A sneak peek at new Wichita arcade

Who is Bill Snyder? 1:29

Who is Bill Snyder?

College admissions: Tales from the front line 2:45

College admissions: Tales from the front line

Dog rescuer describes her first rescue 2:55

Dog rescuer describes her first rescue

K9 competition is a chance for police dogs to show off 1:36

K9 competition is a chance for police dogs to show off

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Bruce Weber, Kamau Stokes talk after 61-54 loss to Tulsa 3:12

Bruce Weber, Kamau Stokes talk after 61-54 loss to Tulsa

  • Package delivery thieves looking for loot will instead say “crap”

    Anna Nedeau of Kansas City makes decoy delivery packages filled with animal feces for thieves who target homes after Amazon deliveries for her friends in midtown Kansas City.

Anna Nedeau of Kansas City makes decoy delivery packages filled with animal feces for thieves who target homes after Amazon deliveries for her friends in midtown Kansas City. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star
Anna Nedeau of Kansas City makes decoy delivery packages filled with animal feces for thieves who target homes after Amazon deliveries for her friends in midtown Kansas City. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

National

'I'm retired. I have time.' Woman targets porch thieves with stinky surprises

By Matt Campbell

mcampbell@kcstar.com

December 15, 2017 10:14 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A Kansas City woman has special Christmas gifts for people who steal packages from porches or yards.

Poop — preferably fresh and fragrant.

Anna Nedeau has a hound, a Chihuahua and two cats who are pretty much poop machines. That takes care of the supply side.

As for demand, there’s plenty of that, too. Especially at this time of year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

So Nedeau collects the poop and puts it in boxes that she wraps with holiday paper. Then she places the boxes outside or gives them to others in her neighborhood crime watch network.

Porch thefts and even armed robberies put people on edge in Nedeau’s neighborhood east of the University of Kansas Hospital as well as in others, such as Hyde Park and West Plaza. To keep their spirits up, Nedeau and others decided to take action, even if it is rather passive aggressive.

“We started saving our Amazon boxes and putting our cat poo or dog poo in them,” she said. “You have to take all the addresses off because you don’t want retaliation.”

Nedeau places her boxes in the yard or on the sidewalk, as if someone had dropped them.

“I’ve been making them for neighbors that want them,” she said. “I’ve delivered some to Hyde Park. I’m retired. I have time.”

Nedeau emphasizes that her trick is essentially harmless.

“The thing about dog poo is it’s not a booby trap that’s going to hurt anybody.”

And, she says, “It cleans up your house.”

Matt Campbell: 816-234-4902, @MattCampbellKC

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Here's how to ward off 'porch pirates' this holiday 1:14

Here's how to ward off 'porch pirates' this holiday

Pause
New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita 1:18

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita

North-side Christmas light route 1:21

North-side Christmas light route

A sneak peek at new Wichita arcade 1:51

A sneak peek at new Wichita arcade

Who is Bill Snyder? 1:29

Who is Bill Snyder?

College admissions: Tales from the front line 2:45

College admissions: Tales from the front line

Dog rescuer describes her first rescue 2:55

Dog rescuer describes her first rescue

K9 competition is a chance for police dogs to show off 1:36

K9 competition is a chance for police dogs to show off

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 2:10

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

Bruce Weber, Kamau Stokes talk after 61-54 loss to Tulsa 3:12

Bruce Weber, Kamau Stokes talk after 61-54 loss to Tulsa

  • Here's how to ward off 'porch pirates' this holiday

    This holiday season UPS and United States Postal Service expects to send millions of packages. Some of these packages never make it to their buyer.(Video by Candi Bolden Music by bensound.com)

Here's how to ward off 'porch pirates' this holiday

View More Video