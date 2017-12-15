'I'm retired. I have time.' Woman targets porch thieves with stinky surprises

More Videos 1:14 Here's how to ward off 'porch pirates' this holiday Pause 1:18 New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita 1:21 North-side Christmas light route 1:51 A sneak peek at new Wichita arcade 1:29 Who is Bill Snyder? 2:45 College admissions: Tales from the front line 2:55 Dog rescuer describes her first rescue 1:36 K9 competition is a chance for police dogs to show off 2:10 Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 3:12 Bruce Weber, Kamau Stokes talk after 61-54 loss to Tulsa Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Package delivery thieves looking for loot will instead say “crap” Anna Nedeau of Kansas City makes decoy delivery packages filled with animal feces for thieves who target homes after Amazon deliveries for her friends in midtown Kansas City. Anna Nedeau of Kansas City makes decoy delivery packages filled with animal feces for thieves who target homes after Amazon deliveries for her friends in midtown Kansas City. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

Anna Nedeau of Kansas City makes decoy delivery packages filled with animal feces for thieves who target homes after Amazon deliveries for her friends in midtown Kansas City. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star