This state trooper saved a driver’s life, video shows. Then he arrested her

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper saved the life of a woman who was passed out and not breathing in her car on the side of a highway on Wednesday night.
Around 11:45 p.m., the FHP responded to a crash on eastbound Interstate 75 (Alligator Alley). When the trooper arrived, he saw that a vehicle had drifted off the interstate and was resting against the south shoulder fence line.
The trooper then saw a woman passed out in the driver’s seat. The doors were locked, and he tried to wake up the woman from outside the car.
When that proved unsuccessful, the trooper became concerned for her well being and broke the rear passenger window. He then discovered she didn’t have a pulse.
Never miss a local story.
To gain better access, the FHP, said the trooper went around and broke the driver’s side window to get her out of the car. She wasn’t breathing, and the trooper began to administer CPR.
“Ma’am, ma’am, come on. Please wake up, ma’am. Please!” the officer says in the video.
He was able to revive her a short time later.
EMS arrived around midnight and transported the woman to Physicians Regional Hospital. She was later identified as Cory Webster, 31, of Delray Beach.
After she left the hospital, the trooper arrested her and charged her with driving under the influence, according to WLS. Webster was arrested for a third degree felony DUI, her third violation in 10 years, and for driving with a suspended license, the FHP said.
A breath test revealed her alcohol concentration level to be 0.39. Drug screen results are pending, troopers said.
Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman
Donovan Harrell of McClatchy contributed to this report.
Comments