More Videos

Here's how to ward off 'porch pirates' this holiday 1:14

Here's how to ward off 'porch pirates' this holiday

Pause
United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

Christmas lights on Wichita’s south side 1:54

Christmas lights on Wichita’s south side

A sneak peek at new Wichita arcade 1:51

A sneak peek at new Wichita arcade

North-side Christmas light route 1:21

North-side Christmas light route

College admissions: Tales from the front line 2:45

College admissions: Tales from the front line

K9 competition is a chance for police dogs to show off 1:36

K9 competition is a chance for police dogs to show off

Dog rescuer describes her first rescue 2:55

Dog rescuer describes her first rescue

Scenes from our east-side Wichita light tour 1:25

Scenes from our east-side Wichita light tour

Scenes from our west-side Wichita light tour 1:27

Scenes from our west-side Wichita light tour

  • State trooper saves life of passed out drunken driver

    A Florida Highway Patrol trooper used CPR to resuscitate a woman who had passed out while driving drunk along Alligator Alley in Collier County, according to FHP.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper used CPR to resuscitate a woman who had passed out while driving drunk along Alligator Alley in Collier County, according to FHP. Florida Highway Patrol
A Florida Highway Patrol trooper used CPR to resuscitate a woman who had passed out while driving drunk along Alligator Alley in Collier County, according to FHP. Florida Highway Patrol

National

This state trooper saved a driver’s life, video shows. Then he arrested her

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

December 14, 2017 07:42 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 4 MINUTES AGO

NAPLES, Fla.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper saved the life of a woman who was passed out and not breathing in her car on the side of a highway on Wednesday night.

Around 11:45 p.m., the FHP responded to a crash on eastbound Interstate 75 (Alligator Alley). When the trooper arrived, he saw that a vehicle had drifted off the interstate and was resting against the south shoulder fence line.

The trooper then saw a woman passed out in the driver’s seat. The doors were locked, and he tried to wake up the woman from outside the car.

When that proved unsuccessful, the trooper became concerned for her well being and broke the rear passenger window. He then discovered she didn’t have a pulse.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

To gain better access, the FHP, said the trooper went around and broke the driver’s side window to get her out of the car. She wasn’t breathing, and the trooper began to administer CPR.

“Ma’am, ma’am, come on. Please wake up, ma’am. Please!” the officer says in the video.

He was able to revive her a short time later.

EMS arrived around midnight and transported the woman to Physicians Regional Hospital. She was later identified as Cory Webster, 31, of Delray Beach.

After she left the hospital, the trooper arrested her and charged her with driving under the influence, according to WLS. Webster was arrested for a third degree felony DUI, her third violation in 10 years, and for driving with a suspended license, the FHP said.

A breath test revealed her alcohol concentration level to be 0.39. Drug screen results are pending, troopers said.

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

Donovan Harrell of McClatchy contributed to this report.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Here's how to ward off 'porch pirates' this holiday 1:14

Here's how to ward off 'porch pirates' this holiday

Pause
United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

Christmas lights on Wichita’s south side 1:54

Christmas lights on Wichita’s south side

A sneak peek at new Wichita arcade 1:51

A sneak peek at new Wichita arcade

North-side Christmas light route 1:21

North-side Christmas light route

College admissions: Tales from the front line 2:45

College admissions: Tales from the front line

K9 competition is a chance for police dogs to show off 1:36

K9 competition is a chance for police dogs to show off

Dog rescuer describes her first rescue 2:55

Dog rescuer describes her first rescue

Scenes from our east-side Wichita light tour 1:25

Scenes from our east-side Wichita light tour

Scenes from our west-side Wichita light tour 1:27

Scenes from our west-side Wichita light tour

  • Here's how to ward off 'porch pirates' this holiday

    This holiday season UPS and United States Postal Service expects to send millions of packages. Some of these packages never make it to their buyer.(Video by Candi Bolden Music by bensound.com)

Here's how to ward off 'porch pirates' this holiday

View More Video