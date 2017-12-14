A West Virginia man has been arrested after police say he set the strip club his girlfriend works at on fire because he wanted her to stop working there.
Cops say jealous boyfriend lit strip club on fire. ‘It might be worse next time,’ manager says.

By Jared Gilmour

jgilmour@mcclatchy.com

December 14, 2017 04:47 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 4 MINUTES AGO

A West Virginia man was tired of his girlfriend working at a strip club, he told police.

The jealous boyfriend’s answer? “Set it on fire,” he told police excitedly after he was arrested for setting the blaze at JB’s Gentlemen’s Club in Huntington, W.Va., early on Wednesday morning, according to a criminal complaint reviewed by WCHS.

21-year-old Creio Chance Bishop faces second-degree arson charges, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal, after authorities say he set the exterior of the strip club where his girlfriend worked on fire at 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 13.

“It’s stupid. She’s trying to make a living for herself. He’s not doing nothing,” Jim Reed, the manager of the strip club, told WSAZ. “She’s paying the bills, from what I understand.”

Bishop fled the crime scene on foot, making it as far as a Walmart parking lot across the street from the on-fire strip club before Cabell County Sheriff’s Department deputies detained him, the fire marshal said.

The person who called authorities to report the strip club fire said a man in the Walmart parking lot had called out him, saying that the man should leave the fire alone and mind his own business, WSAZ reports.

When deputies found Bishop, he was carrying a black trash bag, they said. After questioning him, Bishop admitted to authorities that he setting the blaze because “he was tired of his girlfriend working (there),” the Herald-Dispatch reports.

Bishop was taken to Western Regional Jail and booked around 8 a.m. Wednesday. His bail has been set at $10,000 bond surety or cash, according to the fire marshal.

No one was injured in the blaze, the fire marshal said.

The owner of the strip club estimated $1,000 in damage, WSAZ reports. The siding and front door of the club were both harmed in the blaze, WCHS reports.

Also injured were the girlfriend’s job prospects, the strip club’s manager told WSAZ. Though she’d worked there for six months, Reed said he couldn’t afford to keep her on staff if Bishop gets out of jail.

“I hate doing it, but I got to protect my business,” Reed told the TV station. “He might do this again. It might be worse next time.”

Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said that surveillance video helped identify Bishop as the one who set the blaze.

“Young guy,” Zerkle told WSAZ. “He got himself in a big mess now.”

