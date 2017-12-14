This bride hand-picked her wedding bouquet. She didn’t realize it would poison her.

Snow-on-the-mountain is a beautiful wildflower that grows across the Great Plains, with clusters of dainty white flowers on top and attractive white and green leaves below.
But the plant’s beauty belies a dirty little secret: The flower can be as poisonous as poison ivy, according to the Kansas Wildlife Federation. And a 23-year-old Nebraska bride learned that the hard way — and on her wedding day, no less.
Christine Jo Miller had gone out out to pick wildflowers for her wedding bouquet and floral arrangements the day before the ceremony, and picked an entire pickup-full of snow-on-the-mountain she found on her 29-acre property outside of Lincoln, Neb., the Huffington Post reports. Then Miller went to bed before the big day.
Then, when she woke up, she washed her face — not realizing that she had sap from the poisonous snow-on-the-mountain still on her hands, she told the Huffington Post.
Soon after, the allergic reaction started, Miller said on Instagram: a red and bumpy face, a running nose and eyes so swollen they felt like sandpaper, the bride told the Omaha World-Herald.
“I was in so much pain,” Miller said in an interview with “Inside Edition.” “Nobody knew what to do.”
Miller’s mother tried taking her to a nearby emergency room, but it was closed that day, Miller said. So Miller decided to just walk down the aisle anyway — doing her best to hold herself together with whatever allergy medicine she would find, the World-Herald reports.
“I was the scariest-looking person at my wedding,” the bride told “Inside Edition.”
And it wasn’t just her looks that were off, Miller said. She was also in agony, barely able to keep her swelling eyes open.
“I literally couldn’t see my husband when I was saying my vows because my vision went blurry,” Miller told the Huffington Post. “So blurry I passed out twice at my reception.”
Following an extremely short ceremony, Miller tried yet again to go to the ER, this time with her new husband, Jon, 24. Finally, at the third hospital Miller tried, she got treated with a steroid shot to quell the reaction, she wrote on Instagram, as well as eye drops and pain medication to manage her symptoms.
After that, the newlyweds headed to their reception. By this point, Miller — still in pain — had abandoned her wedding dress. Instead, Miller was sporting pajama bottoms and a t-shirt from Target that said “Bride” on it, she told the World-Herald.
“I didn’t wear my dress into the reception mainly because I went fully blind and had been tripping over it since I couldn’t see where I was walking,” Miller told the Huffington Post.
There was a bit of dancing for the bride at the reception, she told the World-Herald. Primarily, though, she stayed near her grandparents, lying under a table, where she could ice her eyes and cry, Miller said.
In retrospect, the persevering bride is able to look on the bright side, appreciating the fact that it brought her and her husband closer together.
“It’s a fun story to tell,” Miller told the World-Herald. “We spent more time together than we would have on our wedding day. In the ER, but still.’’
Days later, once the swelling went down, the couple’s photographer set up a “surprise mini reception” to get the pictures Miller hadn’t gotten from the planned reception, she wrote on Instagram.
And this time, Miller didn’t have to spend the event suffering under a table.
