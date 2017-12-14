This child sex offender was Santa at a Christmas party. But a mom recognized him.

You might want to take a closer look at the person playing Santa next time you let your kid sit on their lap.
An Illinois woman took her son to get a puppy at a local shelter’s holiday party in December 2016 and called police when she recognized the man who was playing Santa, posing for a photo with a young boy on his lap, the Chicago Tribune reported.
The mother went to high school with convicted child sex offender Taylor Blaul, 33, of Crystal Lake, the Chicago Tribune reported.
Blaul was convicted in 2015 of aggravated criminal sexual abuse with a child under 13, according to online court records. He was sentenced to four months in jail for that offense, according to online court documents. And as a part of Illinois law he had to register as a sex offender.
He was working for the shelter in December 2016 when the original person who was supposed to dress up as Santa for a Christmas fundraiser backed out last minute, the Northwest Herald reported.
Blaul said in court he was “caught off guard” when they asked him to do it, the Northwest Herald reported. Higher management at the shelter reportedly knew about Blaul’s past, as stated in court, but it wasn’t clear if all employees knew of his status.
Illinois state law specifically prohibits sex offenders from attending holiday parties where children are present and dressing up as Santa Claus.
“He knew well and good dressing up as Santa was against the law with his status,” Assistant State’s Attorney Victor Escarcida said in court, the Chicago Tribune reported.
Blaul plead guilty to the charge of being a child sex offender at a holiday event after the 2016 offense and was sentenced this week to two years of probation, along with paying the court a fine and receiving mandatory medical treatment, according to online court documents.
Blaul wasn’t the only registered sex offender playing Santa last December. 37-year-old Leonard Russell, who was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old, was caught playing Santa at a Virginia Petco, according to CBS News.
