He took chicken Alfredo to a 'date' with a teen boy, cops say. That's not who was waiting

By Matthew Martinez

December 14, 2017 09:56 AM

Albert Maruna told the boy he met on a dating site that he didn’t believe in age, according to WKBN.

Maruna is a 22-year-old student at Youngstown State University; the “boy” was supposed to be 15.

Only, it wasn’t a boy. Maruna was chatting up an undercover Austintown, Ohio police officer.

The two agreed to meet Tuesday, and Maruna arrived at the predetermined location with a laptop, three zip drives, a bottle of lube, Vaseline, two bottles of Sprite and some chicken Alfredo in a Tupperware container, according to WOIO.

Before the meeting, Maruna sent the undercover officer several nude photos of himself, according to WFMJ, and told the “boy” that he wanted to get married in the future and that “You are my one and only,” police told WKBN.

He also said, after the “boy” had made his age known, that he wanted to have sex with him, according to the reports.

During questioning, police also said Maruna did not seem to view having sex with a 15-year-old as wrong. He is facing charges of importuning (offering services as a prostitute), disseminating material harmful or obscene to juveniles, possession of criminal tools and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, according to the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office.

After being booked into the Mahoning County Jail Tuesday, Maruna was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, according to WFMJ.

