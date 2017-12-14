Edgar Castro said police officers made him eat marijuana or go to jail.
A man got $100,000 for eating marijuana — because police forced him to do it, lawsuit says

By Josh Magness

December 14, 2017 09:27 AM

When police in Phoenix, Arizona, discovered marijuana in Edgar Castro’s car, the 20-year-old says the officers gave him an ultimatum.

“Cops searched my vehicle and found a gun and marijuana,” Castro told AZFamily. “I was told to sit on the curb and eat the marijuana or go to jail.”

Castro, who police pulled over for speeding last September, said he ate about a gram of marijuana and was just given traffic tickets, according to AZCentral.

After he forcibly ate the pot, Castro “went home and threw up the next morning,” he told Cronkite News, which reported that the officers did not have a warrant to go through his car.

So he sued the city of Phoenix, originally seeking $3.5 million for alleged civil rights violations and emotional distress, as reported by 12News. The three officers who allegedly forced Castro to eat the pot resigned shortly after the incident, while a fourth who didn’t open an investigation into the matter was demoted.

And on Wednesday, Castro — who argued police “visually” thought he was speeding instead of using a radar gun — settled the suit with the city of Phoenix, earning a $100,00 settlement.

“Money wasn’t the issue here, I just wanted to see some justice,” he told Phoenix New Times. “I want to make this an example so that no other officers will try this against nobody.”

“The officers who violated me did it because they felt like they could,” he also said in a statement, according to AZCentral. “They felt like their uniforms made it okay for them to be racist bullies and to treat me like a second-class citizen.”

Spurred by Castro’s experience, Reverend Jarrett Maupin called for reforms in the Phoenix police department last year, the New Times reported.

Maupin, a civil rights activist, said he is still seeking those changes.

"What happened to Edgar Castro requires more than a monetary settlement and an apology to fix,” he told AZFamily. “We are still praying and lobbying for reforms of police training and recruitment policies.”

But as that fight will go on, Castro told the New Times he already has big plans for the $100,000 he was just awarded.

"I'm going to get my life started, open my business, spend it on myself and my family,” he said, “and see where it goes from there.”

In last year’s election, Arizona residents voted on Proposition 205, which would have legalized marijuana and allowed adults aged 21 or older to possess up to an ounce of marijuana, according to The New York Times. It narrowly failed, with around 52 percent voting in opposition — but medical marijuana remains legal in the state.

