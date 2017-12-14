‘Nevertheless, she persisted.’ Nativity scene cow escaped police twice in one morning

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos Dog reunited with family after being shipped halfway around the world Pause Miami pedestrian bridge collapses in front of FIU 14-year-old juvenile arrested after being caught on tape impersonating a California sheriff Video shows truck slamming into store during burglary Dramatic security camera video shows man being assaulted while holding his young daughter A viral rap video made by Utah's House of Representatives has social media users confused College basketball player surprises homeless woman with food Watch as NASA launches storm-tracking satellite NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools' Shoplifting suspects runs and hides from the police, at the police station Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A cow escaped from a Philadelphia church's nativity scene and had to be corralled by police off of Interstate 95 early Thursday morning. Philadelphia police boxed in "Stormy" with their cruisers before walking her off the interstate. She was eventually return to the church. Meta Viers McClatchy

