‘Nevertheless, she persisted.’ Nativity scene cow escaped police twice in one morning

Twice in one morning, a cow named Stormy escaped from a Nativity scene in Philadelphia and led two police departments on a wild chase through the city.
If you're in the area of 4th and Market, beware of traffic delays. A cow is loose. Again. No, we can't believe we're tweeting this either. pic.twitter.com/3FW6iHzQws— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) December 14, 2017
The cow chaos started around 2 a.m. Thursday morning when Stormy somehow escaped the churchyard enclosure where the Nativity animals are kept.
Stormy darted down the streets of Philadelphia and wound up on I-95, where Philadelphia police and Pennsylvania State Police had to shut down two lanes to lasso the 1,500-pound cow to safety, CBS Philadelphia reported.
Moooove over! A cow escapes a nativity scene and blocks traffic in Philadelphia. How officers were able to corral it on #NBC10NewsToday @ 530AM. pic.twitter.com/hgU9IgUFuH— Emily Lippiello (@emilylippiello) December 14, 2017
Officers from PA State Police and Philly Police were seen walking the cow down the 95 SB off ramp at Callowhill St to a nearby business parking lot where they fenced the cow in @6abc pic.twitter.com/LqQ2ljqt5q— Chuck Purnell (@ChuckP6abc) December 14, 2017
Stormy returned to her temporary home outside of a church in Philadelphia's Old City around 4 a.m, but didn’t stay long.
Around 5:30 a.m, Stormy was seen galloping through the snowy streets.
Storming is back again. Heading along 4th. Police called. pic.twitter.com/9jSly6Miz7— Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) December 14, 2017
Police were called, again.
You know, you start your day saying "well, being a cop is a tough job, but at least I won't have to catch a cow today." But, it wouldn't you know it? You're wrangling a bovine. Then you say, "Well, at least I'll never have to do that again...." pic.twitter.com/EY5K5FkgVd— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) December 14, 2017
Police found Stormy on the fourth floor of a parking garage that charges $12 per hour, according to Billy Penn. People were wondering if she was charged for parking.
The 7-year-old cow was corralled again back to safety, NBC Philadelphia reported.
Storming getting led out of garage at 4th and Arch. Not sure she validated. pic.twitter.com/VCCzoGaZdL— Katherine Scott (@KScott6abc) December 14, 2017
How exactly Stormy escaped the closed-in pen remains a mystery. The pastor of the church where Stormy was kept told NBC Philadelphia he thinks someone tampered with the gates. People on Twitter have pointed out some likely culprits.
I’m not snitchin’ but I think I know who’s behind this...@ChickfilA @PhillyPolice— Jason Johnson-Gordon (@FlashGordon333) December 14, 2017
Other animal rights advocates are taking the matter more seriously.
“Maybe Stormy the cow shouldn’t be forced to hang out in a downtown Philly (ever), but especially during a code blue? I don’t see a live baby laying in the manger all night?” said a Facebook commenter.
Another commenter wrote, “Where is PETA when you need them?”
To some, Stormy’s epic escape was inspiring.
Nevertheless, she persisted.— Ralph Leonen (@R_leonen) December 14, 2017
