‘Nevertheless, she persisted.’ Nativity scene cow escaped police twice in one morning

More Videos

Dog reunited with family after being shipped halfway around the world

Dog reunited with family after being shipped halfway around the world

Pause
Miami pedestrian bridge collapses in front of FIU

Miami pedestrian bridge collapses in front of FIU

14-year-old juvenile arrested after being caught on tape impersonating a California sheriff

14-year-old juvenile arrested after being caught on tape impersonating a California sheriff

Video shows truck slamming into store during burglary

Video shows truck slamming into store during burglary

Dramatic security camera video shows man being assaulted while holding his young daughter

Dramatic security camera video shows man being assaulted while holding his young daughter

A viral rap video made by Utah's House of Representatives has social media users confused

A viral rap video made by Utah's House of Representatives has social media users confused

College basketball player surprises homeless woman with food

College basketball player surprises homeless woman with food

Watch as NASA launches storm-tracking satellite

Watch as NASA launches storm-tracking satellite

NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools'

NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools'

Shoplifting suspects runs and hides from the police, at the police station

Shoplifting suspects runs and hides from the police, at the police station

A cow escaped from a Philadelphia church's nativity scene and had to be corralled by police off of Interstate 95 early Thursday morning. Philadelphia police boxed in "Stormy" with their cruisers before walking her off the interstate. She was eventually return to the church. Meta Viers McClatchy
A cow escaped from a Philadelphia church's nativity scene and had to be corralled by police off of Interstate 95 early Thursday morning. Philadelphia police boxed in "Stormy" with their cruisers before walking her off the interstate. She was eventually return to the church. Meta Viers McClatchy

National

‘Nevertheless, she persisted.’ Nativity scene cow escaped police twice in one morning

By Mandy Matney

mmatney@islandpacket.com

December 14, 2017 09:04 AM

Police can’t believe it either.

Twice in one morning, a cow named Stormy escaped from a Nativity scene in Philadelphia and led two police departments on a wild chase through the city.

The cow chaos started around 2 a.m. Thursday morning when Stormy somehow escaped the churchyard enclosure where the Nativity animals are kept.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Stormy darted down the streets of Philadelphia and wound up on I-95, where Philadelphia police and Pennsylvania State Police had to shut down two lanes to lasso the 1,500-pound cow to safety, CBS Philadelphia reported.

Stormy returned to her temporary home outside of a church in Philadelphia's Old City around 4 a.m, but didn’t stay long.

Around 5:30 a.m, Stormy was seen galloping through the snowy streets.

Police were called, again.

Police found Stormy on the fourth floor of a parking garage that charges $12 per hour, according to Billy Penn. People were wondering if she was charged for parking.

The 7-year-old cow was corralled again back to safety, NBC Philadelphia reported.

How exactly Stormy escaped the closed-in pen remains a mystery. The pastor of the church where Stormy was kept told NBC Philadelphia he thinks someone tampered with the gates. People on Twitter have pointed out some likely culprits.

Other animal rights advocates are taking the matter more seriously.

“Maybe Stormy the cow shouldn’t be forced to hang out in a downtown Philly (ever), but especially during a code blue? I don’t see a live baby laying in the manger all night?” said a Facebook commenter.

Another commenter wrote, “Where is PETA when you need them?”

To some, Stormy’s epic escape was inspiring.

  Comments  