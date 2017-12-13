They robbed a gas station 3 times, cops say. The fourth try, they weren’t so lucky.

Over the last several weeks, armed robberies at a Chevron gas station in West Jordan, Utah, were starting to become a routine.
The first robbery was Nov. 18. A little over a week later, on Nov. 28, the robbers struck again. And then on Dec. 7, they were back demanding even more cash, KUTV reports.
The suspects in each robbery were the same, police said: One man disguised with a bandana over his face, the other with a beanie pulled over his head.
Eventually, the armed robbers were so comfortable holding up the gas station that they would show up to the Chevron and simply say: “You already know what this is about,” a gas station clerk told detectives, according to KUTV.
But the suspected robbers’ luck ran out on Tuesday afternoon, West Jordan police said on Facebook.
“Remember our Chevron Robbers that we posted surveillance pics of?” the department asked in a Facebook post. “They won't be robbing anymore.”
Police had started to notice that the robberies were happening around the same time of day, so they began to check in on the gas station in the afternoons, just in case the armed robbers showed up again.
“The detectives were thinking, ‘well, if they’ve robbed it three times, they’re likely to come back,’ ” West Jordan Police Sgt. J.C. Holt told KUTV.
When the officers saw two men dressed like the previous robbers and in a silver vehicle that matched the previous description, they moved in, police told KUTV.
Alfred Folau, 29, and Mosese Mataele, 31, were arrested Tuesday by police and booked at the Salt Lake County Jail, according to jail records. Folau and Mataele both face preliminary charges of robbery and aggravated robbery, jail records said.
Folau has been charged in the past in Salt Lake County with assaulting an officer, theft, trespassing and more, according to jail records.
Just last month, detective posted on Facebook with pictures of the suspected robbers and the vehicle they used to get away in.
That robbery led to extensive media coverage in the area, which is just south of Salt Lake City, as police searched for suspects, ABC 4 reported at the time.
The department’s Facebook post alone was shared more than 100 times.
