Killer shot disabled man execution style, ‘as though you were doing this for sport,’ judge said

Earlier in the night, he’d been celebrating his 33rd birthday.
By morning, though, Malik Stelly’s celebration had taken a deadly turn. After reports of gunfire at 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 11, police in Omaha, Neb. discovered that Stelly had shot dead a total stranger as “target practice,” KETV reports. Stelly’s new hat, purchased for his birthday, was stained with his victim’s blood, police said — linking Stelly to the murder.
Stelly was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in the execution-style killing of D’Angelo Branch, a 28-year-old man with developmental disabilities, WETV reports. Branch was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a statement after the killing.
“I can’t protect society from a person like you,” Judge Shelly Stratman said at Stelly’s sentencing, the TV station reports.
Stelly had been charged with first degree murder, possession of a gun by a prohibited person and use of a gun to commit a felony, according to records from the Douglas County Jail, where Stelly had been booked and held.
Branch had the mental capacity of a 13-year-old, the Omaha World-Herald reports, and was just a block from his mother’s house when Stelly gunned him down. Earlier in the night Branch had been busing tables at a club, and then went to a friend’s house, police said.
After leaving his friend’s house, Branch walked home at about 1:40 a.m., but found that he was locked out, the World-Herald reports, and made multiple calls to family members.
Stelly’s girlfriend told police she heard gunshots as she was arriving in the neighborhood just after 2:30 a.m.
“You riddled his body with bullets,” Stratman said at Stelly’s sentencing, just before imposing a life sentence, according to the TV station. “It was as though you were doing this for sport.”
The judge questioned if Stelly had a soul, KETV reports.
Police found 11 shell casings at the crime scene. Branch’s body was struck by the bullets in the legs, abdomen and several times in the head, the World-Herald reports. Just 15 to 20 feet away from Branch’s dead body, police located Stelly’s cellphone.
“It’s a tragedy for everybody,” Darwin Minton, a neighbor, told WOWT as police were investigating the shooting in January.
Stelly was arrested about two weeks after the killing, WOWT reports.
A police officer who testified against Stelly in court earlier in the year said a tipster told authorities Stelly and Branch were not familiar with each other, KETV reports, and that the shooting was simply “target practice” for Stelly. Police also said Stelly was a gang member.
Branch’s family spoke out after the guilty verdict.
“He was innocent, and he shouldn’t have had to go through that,” Carlisa Branch, the victim’s older sister, told the newspaper. “He had a big heart.”
