He tried to rob a Starbucks. He got stabbed 17 times and a prison sentence

Fresno Starbucks customer fights robber armed with a knife Surveillance video shows the frightening moments as a Fresno Starbucks customer fights a robber armed with a knife. The incident happened Thursday, July 20. The suspect, who was stabbed himself during the fight, got away but was later captured. Surveillance video shows the frightening moments as a Fresno Starbucks customer fights a robber armed with a knife. The incident happened Thursday, July 20. The suspect, who was stabbed himself during the fight, got away but was later captured. Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado The Fresno Bee

