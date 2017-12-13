Police said they had to pull Indiana mother Natalie Onay out of her car. She allegedly passed out from using heroin.
She did heroin while pregnant, and passed out at a stoplight with her kid in the back, cops say

By Josh Magness

December 13, 2017 03:38 PM

The stoplight had gone from green to red at least twice, but the car wouldn’t budge.

Police say Natalie Onay, a 22-year-old from Evansville, Indiana, was inside that vehicle on Monday night — and that she allegedly passed out after taking heroin 10 minutes earlier, according to Fox59.

Onay is five-months pregnant, according to TristateHomepage.com, and had a 10-month old baby in the back of her car.

A driver behind Onay’s car at the stoplight told 14News that after she honked, the 22-year-old’s vehicle slowly moved forward at that intersection and then stopped before it was almost hit.

Officers said they had to pull the Indiana mother out of her car, which allegedly had a syringe and .10 grams of heroin inside of it, according to Fox59. Her 10-month-old was taken into custody by the state’s Department of Child Services.

On the way to the hospital, Onay allegedly told police she had been off the drug for two years but had since relapsed, TristateHompage.com reported. The charges against her include child neglect, possession of a narcotic and driving while intoxicated.

This incident is just the latest example of the opioid crisis that’s taken hold of the nation.

Over 90 Americans a day die from using opioids, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

It’s also the latest story of parents high on heroin while their children are in their car. A photo of two Ohio parents allegedly passed out from using heroin with their 4-year-old child in the backseat of the car went viral after police posted it online last September.

A month after that, police say an Indiana mom overdosed in her car while her 10-month-old cried in the backseat, according to the IndyStar.

It’s been called the “new norm” by police.

