Twitter screen grab from The Daily Collegian
Twitter screen grab from The Daily Collegian

National

Penn State satellite campus is on lockdown after shots fired, the school says

McClatchy News Network

December 13, 2017 03:23 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The Penn State Beaver campus in Monaca, Pennsylvania, is on lockdown after shots were fired, the university said on its Twitter account. A later tweet says the campus has been closed until further notice.

Officials said the shots were fired near a dining hall and a coroner is at the scene, but officials added there “was no threat at this time.”

The school’s Twitter account says that police are on the scene and the “situation is contained.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

This breaking story will be updated.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bright, intensely colored meteors to fill the sky

    What is usually the strongest meteor shower of the year will peak in the night sky between Dec. 13 and 14. NASA explains what you will see. (Video by NASA)

Bright, intensely colored meteors to fill the sky

Bright, intensely colored meteors to fill the sky 0:52

Bright, intensely colored meteors to fill the sky
This toddler couldn't speak until his parents started using Google Home 0:41

This toddler couldn't speak until his parents started using Google Home
National Zoo's panda takes a roll in the snow 0:35

National Zoo's panda takes a roll in the snow

View More Video