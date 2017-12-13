Penn State satellite campus is on lockdown after shots fired, the school says

The Penn State Beaver campus in Monaca, Pennsylvania, is on lockdown after shots were fired, the university said on its Twitter account. A later tweet says the campus has been closed until further notice.
Officials said the shots were fired near a dining hall and a coroner is at the scene, but officials added there “was no threat at this time.”
The school’s Twitter account says that police are on the scene and the “situation is contained.”
01PSU AlertBR: Shots fired near Bistro. Situation is contained. We will remain on lockdown until further notice. Authorities responding.— Penn State Beaver (@PennStateBeaver) December 13, 2017
01PSU AlertBR: Incident on campus. Police on scene. No threat at this time. Please avoid Student Union Bldg and Food Services area.— Penn State Beaver (@PennStateBeaver) December 13, 2017
01PSU AlertBR: Campus has been closed for until further notice.— Penn State Beaver (@PennStateBeaver) December 13, 2017
BREAKING: Penn State branch campus closed following on-campus shooting https://t.co/Q08eYC6O9v— The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) December 13, 2017
