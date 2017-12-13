A man crashed his car, stripped naked and jumped on a truck during rush hour, police say

More Videos 0:52 Bright, intensely colored meteors to fill the sky Pause 0:53 Wichita kindergarten teacher demonstrates new reading program 5:30 Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides 1:29 Heights vs. Northwest highlights 2:17 Car in Little Arkansas River 1:02 Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza 5:38 A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed 1:55 Police arrest man suspected of shooting his roommate 2:10 Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 1:00 Restaurants we lost in 2016 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Man strips naked, straddles vehicle after car crash A man was facing multiple charges, police said, after allegedly crashing his car in a multi-vehicle collision, assaulting another man, stripping naked, straddling a vehicle as it drove along a highway, and causing traffic delays on December 11. The incident happened on Route 28 in Virginia. This footage shows the aftermath of the collision. The man can be seen behaving erratically, and strips naked for a period. He is also seen straddling the headboard frame of a vehicle. Police said the man was detained for a short time on the grounds of Dulles Airport, after the events in this footage. “He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” police said. “No one else was injured during the crash or assault. Charges are pending as we are working to identify the suspect.” A man was facing multiple charges, police said, after allegedly crashing his car in a multi-vehicle collision, assaulting another man, stripping naked, straddling a vehicle as it drove along a highway, and causing traffic delays on December 11. The incident happened on Route 28 in Virginia. This footage shows the aftermath of the collision. The man can be seen behaving erratically, and strips naked for a period. He is also seen straddling the headboard frame of a vehicle. Police said the man was detained for a short time on the grounds of Dulles Airport, after the events in this footage. “He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” police said. “No one else was injured during the crash or assault. Charges are pending as we are working to identify the suspect.” Tony Knick via Storyful

A man was facing multiple charges, police said, after allegedly crashing his car in a multi-vehicle collision, assaulting another man, stripping naked, straddling a vehicle as it drove along a highway, and causing traffic delays on December 11. The incident happened on Route 28 in Virginia. This footage shows the aftermath of the collision. The man can be seen behaving erratically, and strips naked for a period. He is also seen straddling the headboard frame of a vehicle. Police said the man was detained for a short time on the grounds of Dulles Airport, after the events in this footage. “He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” police said. “No one else was injured during the crash or assault. Charges are pending as we are working to identify the suspect.” Tony Knick via Storyful