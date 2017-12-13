More Videos

National

A man crashed his car, stripped naked and jumped on a truck during rush hour, police say

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

December 13, 2017 01:31 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

And you think your commute is stressful.

After crashing his car during rush hour traffic Tuesday afternoon in Fairfax, Virginia, a man began attacking the driver of the car he hit before stripping naked and jumping on top of a truck, which he began to stab, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

The man has been identified as 32-year-old Jose Gonzalez Flores, who allegedly tried to shatter the windows of cars zipping by the chaotic scene before using a knife to hack away at the top of a truck, NBC reported.

Yes, stabbing a truck.

The naked assault happened around 3:30 p.m., when eyewitnesses say Flores took off all his clothes in 20-degree weather after he was part of a three-car crash, WJLA reported.

“The guy was actually stopping the cars. He was laying down. He started swinging, laying down naked and all that stuff, so people stopped,” an onlooker named Tariq Hussein told NBC. “They don’t want to run him down. They just stopped, and whoever stopped, he goes to them and tried to smash their window.

“Then, he jumped onto this guy’s pickup truck flatbed and he just tried (to stab it) with a knife.”

Flores —whose car crash and the subsequent search for him blocked traffic for an hour — broke one of the windows on the truck, and then ran into the woods while still naked, police told NBC.

According to WJLA, Flores, who is currently in the hospital, faces charges of possession of marijuana, assault and battery, indecent exposure and felony hit and run.

Officers found him on property belonging to Dulles International Airport Tuesday night and took him to the hospital because he had non life-threatening injuries, according to WTOP.

Police told NBC they don’t know if alcohol, drugs or a medical emergency caused Flores’ outburst.

