A teen said she ‘can’t wait’ to give birth in January. Then a firefighter hit her car, cops say

An off-duty Dallas firefighter that cops believe had been drinking and speeding smashed into a SUV Wednesday morning, sending both occupants of the car flying and killing the pregnant 18-year-old driver and her unborn child, according to the Cedar Hill Police Department.

The firefighter, who remains unnamed, struck Alyssa Pimentel’s Mazda SUV from behind while allegedly speeding in his white Mercedes just before 1 a.m., NBC reported.

Pimentel, who was “several months pregnant,” flew out of the car along with her male passenger, police wrote. The 18-year-old and her child died from the forcible ejection, while her companion was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Both the off-duty firefighter and his passenger in the Mercedes were also rushed to the hospital, although their injuries are considered “non-life threatening,” according to police.

“Our preliminary investigation has revealed the driver of the Mercedes is a fireman for the city of Dallas, who was off duty at the time of the crash,” police wrote in a press release. “We also believe alcohol and speed were contributing factors in the crash.”

Mary Flores Pimentel wrote on Facebook that her “beautiful niece and her baby have gone to heaven to be with the Lord.”

Her niece’s current profile picture is a sonogram. The 18-year-old wrote on Facebook in October that “i cant wait till january!!” in a post with images of her unborn child in the womb and her growing belly.