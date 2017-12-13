Thomas Burke
Drivers caught cash sent flying by a fleeing bank robber. Now police want it back

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

December 13, 2017 09:02 AM

A police chase Saturday in California may have left some motorists feeling like they hit the jackpot.

Thomas Burke, 27, of Murrieta, Calif., robbed a bank at 4:15 p.m. in Lake Elsinore, according to a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department release. Pursued onto Interstate 15 by Lake Elsinore police, Burke tossed wads of cash from his gold Buick sedan onto the freeway.

Some motorists stopped to pick up the money and continued on their way, the release says. Detectives called on them to return the evidence – and on witnesses to help identify anyone who made off with the ill-gotten gains. They asked anyone with information to call 951-776-1099 or Lake Elsinore detectives at 951-245-3300.

Burke was captured after crashing into another vehicle while exiting the freeway at Cajalco Road in Corona, the release says. The other driver ran away and has not been identified. After being hospitalized for his injuries in the wreck, Burke was booked into jail Monday on suspicion of robbery, evading arrest and parole violations, reported The Riverside Press-Enterprise.

