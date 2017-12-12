This ‘sickening’ shark-dragging video landed 3 men with felony charges

More Videos 0:41 This toddler couldn't speak until his parents started using Google Home Pause 0:59 Flu shot time as temps drop 2:10 Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 5:30 Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides 4:02 How to truly help panhandlers 5:38 A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed 1:08 Dad says TOP program gives his son an advantage 1:02 Zoes Kitchen opens Friday at Waterfront Plaza 0:30 Wichita public schools superintendent will now make nearly $300,000 1:55 Police arrest man suspected of shooting his roommate Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Disturbing video of shark being dragged leads to FWC investigation A viral video of a shark being dragged behind a boat has drawn the attention of Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission investigators. Instagram user "marktheshark" said posted the video, which he had found posted elsewhere, because he found it upsetting. Others have expressed similar sentiments. A viral video of a shark being dragged behind a boat has drawn the attention of Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission investigators. Instagram user "marktheshark" said posted the video, which he had found posted elsewhere, because he found it upsetting. Others have expressed similar sentiments. marktheshark via Instagram

A viral video of a shark being dragged behind a boat has drawn the attention of Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission investigators. Instagram user "marktheshark" said posted the video, which he had found posted elsewhere, because he found it upsetting. Others have expressed similar sentiments. marktheshark via Instagram