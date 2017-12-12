A designated driver was run over helping another motorist. Now he needs a Samaritan

More Videos 0:52 Bright, intensely colored meteors to fill the sky Pause 0:59 Flu shot time as temps drop 0:41 This toddler couldn't speak until his parents started using Google Home 2:10 Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 5:30 Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides 4:02 How to truly help panhandlers 1:08 Dad says TOP program gives his son an advantage 1:33 Highlights from Wichita State’s win over Oklahoma State 5:38 A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed 0:30 Wichita public schools superintendent will now make nearly $300,000 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Jamie Harrell's good deed left him legally blind but that didn't keep him from his love for photography Nearly a year ago, Jamie Harrell stopped to help a motorist on New Year's Eve. Both were hit by another car on the highway. The man he stopped to help was killed at the scene. Harrell has since endured multiple surgeries and rehab, but his injuries left him legally blind. Despite that hurdle, Harrell is pursuing the things he loves to do—like photography. Nearly a year ago, Jamie Harrell stopped to help a motorist on New Year's Eve. Both were hit by another car on the highway. The man he stopped to help was killed at the scene. Harrell has since endured multiple surgeries and rehab, but his injuries left him legally blind. Despite that hurdle, Harrell is pursuing the things he loves to do—like photography. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

