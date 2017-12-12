He asked a 12-year old for help finding a cat. Her body was found in a horse pasture.

When Jayden Sterzer asked 12-year-old Kailey Vijil for help finding a missing cat just before midnight, the preteen decided to lend a helping hand.
But instead of searching for that pregnant cat, police said Sterzer, 15-years-old at the time, lured Vijil out of her home in West Valley City, Utah, on July 17, 2015, to rape and murder the 12-year-old, according to the Salt Lake City Tribune.
Sterzer pleaded guilty as a part of a plea deal Monday to raping and killing Vijil, whose body was found three hours later in a horse pasture not far from her home, Fox 13 reported.
Vijil, with scratches and fresh blood on her body, appeared to have been sexually assaulted when first discovered naked on that pasture with her Batman pajamas lying nearby and a tank top constricting her neck, the Deseret News reported.
Never miss a local story.
Some of Sterzer’s DNA was allegedly found on Vijil’s body by a medical examiner, who said the 12-year-old died from being strangled.
At first, Judge James Michie ruled in December 2016 that Sterzer was not competent enough to understand the accusations he faced, according to the Tribune. Michael Sikora, attorney for the teenager, said he has cognitive issues because of alcohol exposure as a fetus.
But in November, Sterzer was found competent to proceed, after Sikora argued that he “operates at the level of a third grader.”
“We were scrupulous and careful and thorough in explaining to him exactly what he would be pleading guilty to in juvenile court and adult court,” Sikora told Michie in court, according to the Deseret News. “He seemed to grasp what we were trying to do. We had that discussion with him more than once.”
Now 18-years-old, Sterzer accepted a plea deal on Monday that will likely keep him in a juvenile detention center until he becomes 21. The deal also reduced the original charges of aggravated murder to just murder, WRIC reported. Judge Michie said that Sterzer will serve time in juvenile prison for rape charges — and then will be sentenced in adult court after for the murder and sex abuse charges.
According to WRIC, he faces anywhere from 15 years to life for the murder charge, as well as up to 15 years for the sexual assault charges.
Sterzer is due back in court on Jan. 19 before he is officially sent to juvenile prison, according to the Tribune.
Judge Michie told the 18-year-old in court to expect a different type of hearing next month.
“Now the tide has turned, finally, and our focus is not going to be just on you anymore,” the judge said, according to the Tribune. “Our focus is also going to be on Kailey and her family and what you took from them.”
Comments