Roy Moore arrives at polling place on horseback to vote for himself in special election

Former Alabama state judge Roy Moore arrived at his polling station, the Gallant Fire Department, just after 11:30 a.m. eastern time Tuesday.
He showed up on horseback, riding his horse named “Sassy.”
WATCH: Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore arrives to vote on horseback pic.twitter.com/crp2cfsfNA— NBC News (@NBCNews) December 12, 2017
AL.com called Moore arriving to his polling station on horseback a “family tradition.” Moore’s wife Kayla, also rode in on horseback.
Never miss a local story.
“I think it’s a good thing to do, I won the last time I rode a horse, I think maybe have good favor,” Moore told CNN during his Republican primary runoff against Sen. Luther Strange.
Moore faces Democratic challenger Doug Jones Tuesday in the special election.
Awaiting Roy Moore’s arrival (on horseback) to vote in Gallant, AL, in Etowah County. pic.twitter.com/fSrDdtC1RB— Andrew Desiderio (@desiderioDC) December 12, 2017
Comments