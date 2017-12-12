FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017 file photo, former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore rides in on a horse to vote at the Gallant Volunteer Fire Department during the Alabama Senate Republican primary in Gallant, Ala.
National

Roy Moore arrives at polling place on horseback to vote for himself in special election

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

December 12, 2017 10:44 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

Former Alabama state judge Roy Moore arrived at his polling station, the Gallant Fire Department, just after 11:30 a.m. eastern time Tuesday.

He showed up on horseback, riding his horse named “Sassy.”

AL.com called Moore arriving to his polling station on horseback a “family tradition.” Moore’s wife Kayla, also rode in on horseback.

“I think it’s a good thing to do, I won the last time I rode a horse, I think maybe have good favor,” Moore told CNN during his Republican primary runoff against Sen. Luther Strange.

Moore faces Democratic challenger Doug Jones Tuesday in the special election.

