After father tied baby in laundry bag, mother posted ‘funny’ picture on Snapchat, cops say

An Oklahoma couple is under arrest after putting their 9-month-old child in a mesh laundry bag, hanging the bag from a door knob and sending out a photo of it over Snapchat, police said.
Paul Chuckluck, 23, and Johnnie Gaghins, 21, face possible charges of child abuse, the Claremore (Okla.) Daily Progress reports. They were arrested by police early Monday, according to Rogers County Jail records.
“A picture’s a picture, and we understand that,” Deputy Claremore Police Chief Steve Cox told KJRH after arrested the pair. “But when you base it on other factors as well, then that’s when it can become criminal.”
Police were tipped off about the incident on Dec. 11 by an officer in Hominy, Okla., whose girlfriend saw the picture of the small child hanging in a mesh laundry bag over the photo-sharing app Snapchat, KTUL reports.
Once police in Claremore got a copy of the picture, they went to speak with Chuckluck and Gaghins. Interviewed by police, Chuckluck admitted to putting the child in the bag, tying a knot and hanging the bag from the door handle. Gaghins told police she took a picture of it because she thought it was funny, adding that she did not attempt to prevent Chuckluck from putting the child in the bag, the Tulsa World reports.
Police said that Chuckluck did not know Gaghins had broadcast the photo on social media, the World reports.
A neighbor, Ronna Melton, told KTUL that the incident made her emotional.
“I would have been holding my baby, loving on my baby,” Melton told the TV station. “To do that, that’s not love.”
Another neighbor, speaking to NewsOn6, echoed Melton’s sentiment.
“Babies are not laundry, they’re not trash to be taken out or put in bags,” Donna Decker, who lives nearby, told the TV station. “They’re young people who need to know that they’re cherished and loved.”
A judge ordered the couple on Monday not to have contact with the 9-month-old daughter, who is being cared for by other family, KTUL reports.
The couple’s next court appearance will be Dec. 22, KTUL reports.
Police told NewsOn6 that they did not know of any injuries to the child.
