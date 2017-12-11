Trump’s PAC sent her to interview Roy Moore. She’s 12 years old.

A pro-Trump political action committee sent a 12-year-old to Alabama to interview GOP senate candidate Roy Moore, who has been accused of sexual harassment by several women in the last two months.
The video was released by The America First Project, a pro-Trump group, on Sunday. Millie March, a young Trump supporter who became well-known in the GOP during the 2016 election, interviewed both Moore and his campaign adviser Rich Hobson.
In the video, America First Project’s Jennifer Lawrence said they “decided that we were going to bring Millie to Alabama, after everything that’s happened in this Alabama Senate race up until this point.”
She added that March’s interview was meant to “to show there is a wide range of people who support Roy Moore.”
“Which age groups are supporting Roy Moore right now?” March asked.
“I wish I could say it was the 11 - 12 year olds right now...” Hobson responded. The video cut out before he finished his answer.
March asked Moore about his views on Trump’s border wall and other issues facing U.S. politics.
When asked about what characteristics define a leader Moore responded, “Just adhering to principle.”
Moore’s ability to “adhere to principle” has been questioned after a woman told the Washington Post in early November that Moore initiated a sexual encounter with her when she was 14 and he was 32. At least three other women told the Post that Moore “pursued” them when they were under the age of 18 when he was in his 30s.
The video of March’s interview with Moore has received harsh criticism since it was published Sunday across social media platforms.
“Sending a child to interview a man accused of child molestation should be investigated as child abuse!” a commenter wrote on Facebook.
“This is disturbing,” a commenter wrote on YouTube. “Why are you using this child for political purposes?”
While others showed support for March.
“She’s seen through the media bias for years!” a commenter wrote on Facebook. “She’s inquisitive & really understands the good principles that Republicans are supposed to uphold, & understands the Constitution more definitively than most adults!”
Moore faces Democrat Doug Jones in the special election Tuesday for the U.S. Senate seat in Alabama. According to CBS News, Moore is slightly ahead of Jones in recent polls, but the race is “too close to call.” Alabama has not elected a Democrat as U.S. Senator in 25 years.
