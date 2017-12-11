Chef Batali is suspended over sex misconduct; ‘I take full responsibility,’ he says

The culinary world was shaken on Monday with the suspension of celebrity chef Mario Batali from his gig at “The Chew” amid sexual misconduct accusations.

“We have asked Mario Batali to step away from ‘The Chew’ while we review the allegations that have just recently come to our attention,” an ABC spokeswoman said in a statement. “ABC takes matters like this very seriously as we are committed to a safe work environment. While we are unaware of any type of inappropriate behavior involving him and anyone affiliated with the show, we will swiftly address any alleged violations of our standards of conduct.”

Batali has been accused by at least four women of groping and touching as well as other inappropriate behavior in the workplace over two decades, reports food industry publication Eater.com.

In a prepared statement sent to The Associated Press, Batali said that the complaints “match up” with his past behavior.

“I take full responsibility and am deeply sorry for any pain, humiliation or discomfort I have caused to my peers, employees, customers, friends and family,” Batali said.

The 57-year-old Seattle native will also be taking leave of his restaurant company, Batali & Bastianich Hospitality Group. A spokesperson for Batali & Bastianich Hospitality Group says an employee reported inappropriate behavior by Batali in October, the Associated Press reported. The company told Eater it was the first formal complaint against Batali and that he was reprimanded and required to attend training.

The celebrity chef did not deny the accusations in the lengthy exposé, in which one former employee reported that “over the course of two years, he repeatedly grabbed her from behind and held her tightly against his body. Another former employee alleges that he groped her and that, in a separate incident, he compelled her to straddle him; another alleges that he grabbed her breasts at a party, though she no longer worked for him at the time.”

In a statement to Eater.com, Batali said he is sorry.

“I apologize to the people I have mistreated and hurt. Although the identities of most of the individuals mentioned in these stories have not been revealed to me, much of the behavior described does, in fact, match up with ways I have acted. That behavior was wrong and there are no excuses....”

“I know my actions have disappointed many people. The successes I have enjoyed are owned by everyone on my team. The failures are mine alone. To the people who have been at my side during this time — my family, my partners, my employees, my friends, my fans — I am grateful for your support and hopeful that I can regain your respect and trust. I will spend the next period of time trying to do that.”

Batali’s career at the Food Network remains uncertain: The television personality recently inked a deal to produce more episodes of “Molto Mario.”