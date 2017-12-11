National Zoo's panda takes a roll in the snow

A Colorado cake baker and the same-sex couple for whom he declined to make a wedding cake were all at the Supreme Court to witness arguments in the case. Speaking outside of court after the justices heard the case, baker Jack Phillips said the five-year court fight has "been very hard on me and my family." David Mullins said he and his now-husband, Charlie Craig, said they were in tears in the parking lot of Phillips' shop after he declined to make them a wedding cake.