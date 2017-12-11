Police respond to a report of an explosion near Times Square on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in New York.
NY Port Authority explosion: What we know now

Staff and wire reports

December 11, 2017 07:56 AM

A pipe bomb strapped to a man went off in the New York City subway near Times Square on Monday, injuring the suspect at the height of the morning rush hour, law enforcement officials said.

Several other people were also injured, according to officials.

There has not yet been any statement from law enforcement about whether the explosion will be investigated as an act of terrorism.

The explosion caused authorities to evacuate one of the busiest transit hubs in New York City as the workweek was set to begin.

Commuters underground near 40th Street and 8th Avenue began to flee after a loud, muffled sound was heard in the Port Authority subway station. Police officers, firefighters and Port Authority counterterrorism officials tried to clear commuters from the bus station and the west side of 8th Avenue as sirens blared.

Andre Rodriguez, 62, a caseworker at one of the city’s shelters, said he heard an explosion shortly before 7:30.

“I was going through the turnstile,” he said. “It sounded like an explosion, and everybody started running.”

Alicja Wlodkowski, 51, said that she had been in a restaurant inside the Port Authority when she suddenly saw a crowd of people running.

“A woman fell, and nobody even stopped to help her because it was so crazy,” she said. Then it all slowed down. I was standing and watching and scared.”

New Jersey Transit buses headed to the Port Authority were diverting to other locations. NJ Transit said buses were taking passengers to Secaucus and Hoboken, where they could take trains into the city.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted that President Donald Trump had been briefed on the explosion.

The New York Times’ WILLIAM K. RASHBAUM, JONAH ENGEL BROMWICH and BRIAN M. ROSENTHAL and The Associated Press’ Colleen Long contributed to this report.

