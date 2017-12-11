Obamacare premiums soar to as high as $40,000 for a family

More Videos 1:08 Dad says TOP program gives his son an advantage Pause 5:38 A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed 5:30 Wichita police chief discusses 2017 homicides 1:21 Christmas window displays beautify downtown 1:33 Highlights from Wichita State’s win over Oklahoma State 3:12 Bruce Weber, Kamau Stokes talk after 61-54 loss to Tulsa 1:45 Chiefs head to the Arrowhead locker room as winners over the Oakland Raiders. 0:33 Last-second shot wins game for Maize 2:12 'We just weren't ready to play,' KU's Self says 2:45 College admissions: Tales from the front line Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

5 steps to staying covered under Obamacare The window for enrollment and renewal for marketplace coverage is Nov. 1-Dec. 15. Here are tips on how to stay covered. The window for enrollment and renewal for marketplace coverage is Nov. 1-Dec. 15. Here are tips on how to stay covered. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

The window for enrollment and renewal for marketplace coverage is Nov. 1-Dec. 15. Here are tips on how to stay covered. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services