More Videos

Dash cam video shows off-duty officer driving the wrong way before a DUI stop 5:25

Dash cam video shows off-duty officer driving the wrong way before a DUI stop

Pause
Highlights from Wichita State’s win over Oklahoma State 1:33

Highlights from Wichita State’s win over Oklahoma State

How much does low literacy cost? 0:43

How much does low literacy cost?

Kansas.com’s Taylor Eldridge breaks down WSU’s win over Oklahoma State 3:00

Kansas.com’s Taylor Eldridge breaks down WSU’s win over Oklahoma State

Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita 3:19

Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita

WSU’s Landry Shamet talks about his and the Shockers' victory over Oklahoma State 3:24

WSU’s Landry Shamet talks about his and the Shockers' victory over Oklahoma State

Newton man to spend life in prison 2:18

Newton man to spend life in prison

WSU coach Gregg Marshall talks about their game with Oklahoma State 5:44

WSU coach Gregg Marshall talks about their game with Oklahoma State

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed 5:38

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed

All Aboard the Polar Express! 1:25

All Aboard the Polar Express!

  • South Florida, brace yourself for temperatures in the 40s and 50s

    Forecasters expect the temperature to dip into the low 50s by Saturday night as a cold front moves through South Florida.

Forecasters expect the temperature to dip into the low 50s by Saturday night as a cold front moves through South Florida. Edited by Matias J. Ocner Miami Herald Staff
Forecasters expect the temperature to dip into the low 50s by Saturday night as a cold front moves through South Florida. Edited by Matias J. Ocner Miami Herald Staff

National

It’s so cold outside that it snowed in Florida

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

December 10, 2017 12:18 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Usually the words “snow” and “Florida” don’t go together.

But a cold front over the weekend has proved that rule wrong for shivering Floridians, bringing in a dusting of snow across the western Panhandle late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

As temperatures dipped into the low 30s, some areas of the Sunshine State including Escambia County saw up to two inches of snow, NorthEscambia.com reported on Twitter. The news site posted a photo of a ‘Welcome to Florida’ sign covered in light snow.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In Santa Rosa County, the southern edge of Winter Storm Benji's snow was spotted along roadways, fields and tree branches.

The county posted on Twitter: “Here’s something you don’t see very often in Florida — snow!”

According to the National Weather Service, flurries were reported at Destin and Miramar Beach early Saturday morning, among other locations in Northwest Florida.

“This may have been the first measurable snow at Pensacola Regional Airport since Winter Storm Leon produced one inch of snow in late January 2014,” according to meteorologists at the Weather Channel.

But some Twitter users are taking the snow seriously.

“Snow in Florida? The world must be ending,” one person posted.

As far as South Florida, don’t get too excited. The last time that happened was in 1977. About 40 years ago, snowflakes briefly dusted palm trees, windshields and people from Miami to West Palm Beach — a freak but brief winter wonderland and the only South Florida snowfall on record in the 20th century.

Though snowflakes won’t be falling from the sky, Miami-Dade and Broward can at least count on chilly weather for the week, with blue skies and no rain, meteorologists say.

Temperatures will remain in the high 40s and low 50s through Sunday night and early Monday morning. During the week, expect high temperatures to stay in the 60s and 70s and lows in the 50s, said Robert Garcia, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Miami.

“Winter time is here,” he said. “At least for a little bit.”

More Videos

Dash cam video shows off-duty officer driving the wrong way before a DUI stop 5:25

Dash cam video shows off-duty officer driving the wrong way before a DUI stop

Pause
Highlights from Wichita State’s win over Oklahoma State 1:33

Highlights from Wichita State’s win over Oklahoma State

How much does low literacy cost? 0:43

How much does low literacy cost?

Kansas.com’s Taylor Eldridge breaks down WSU’s win over Oklahoma State 3:00

Kansas.com’s Taylor Eldridge breaks down WSU’s win over Oklahoma State

Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita 3:19

Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita

WSU’s Landry Shamet talks about his and the Shockers' victory over Oklahoma State 3:24

WSU’s Landry Shamet talks about his and the Shockers' victory over Oklahoma State

Newton man to spend life in prison 2:18

Newton man to spend life in prison

WSU coach Gregg Marshall talks about their game with Oklahoma State 5:44

WSU coach Gregg Marshall talks about their game with Oklahoma State

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed 5:38

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed

All Aboard the Polar Express! 1:25

All Aboard the Polar Express!

  • South Florida, brace yourself for temperatures in the 40s and 50s

    Forecasters expect the temperature to dip into the low 50s by Saturday night as a cold front moves through South Florida.

South Florida, brace yourself for temperatures in the 40s and 50s

Forecasters expect the temperature to dip into the low 50s by Saturday night as a cold front moves through South Florida.

Edited by Matias J. Ocner Miami Herald Staff

Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Dash cam video shows off-duty officer driving the wrong way before a DUI stop 5:25

Dash cam video shows off-duty officer driving the wrong way before a DUI stop

Pause
Highlights from Wichita State’s win over Oklahoma State 1:33

Highlights from Wichita State’s win over Oklahoma State

How much does low literacy cost? 0:43

How much does low literacy cost?

Kansas.com’s Taylor Eldridge breaks down WSU’s win over Oklahoma State 3:00

Kansas.com’s Taylor Eldridge breaks down WSU’s win over Oklahoma State

Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita 3:19

Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita

WSU’s Landry Shamet talks about his and the Shockers' victory over Oklahoma State 3:24

WSU’s Landry Shamet talks about his and the Shockers' victory over Oklahoma State

Newton man to spend life in prison 2:18

Newton man to spend life in prison

WSU coach Gregg Marshall talks about their game with Oklahoma State 5:44

WSU coach Gregg Marshall talks about their game with Oklahoma State

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed 5:38

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed

All Aboard the Polar Express! 1:25

All Aboard the Polar Express!

  • Dash cam video shows off-duty officer driving the wrong way before a DUI stop

    The City of Ferndale has released dash cam video showing an off-duty Michigan police officer driving the wrong way on a one way road before being stopped for a DUI.(Video by City of Ferndale Department of Police Media)

Dash cam video shows off-duty officer driving the wrong way before a DUI stop

View More Video