Man attacks a cop and drags him by his leg. Video captures what happens next.

Cellphone footage showing a man being fatally shot after attacking a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy at a Lauderdale Lakes apartment complex went viral Friday.
The video — taken from an apartment complex balcony Wednesday— shows 42-year-old Jean Pedro Pierre dragging Deputy Sean Youngward by his left leg. At the time, Youngward was responding to a report of a disturbance at Sunset Hills Condominium, 3610 NW 21st St.
As neighbors urged Pierre to let the deputy go, Youngward calls for back-up after his baton and Taser failed to subdue Pierre.
That didn’t work.
As Pierre continues to drag the deputy and kick him, another officer, Deputy Steven Briggs, sweeps in.
“Tase him, tase him; don’t shoot him,” someone screams in the video.
That’s when Briggs, standing a few feet away, attempts to use his Taser.
But that didn’t work either.
“Let it go, bro. They’re gonna shoot you, man,” one man yells. Soon after, someone else is heard saying, “Think smart, bro.”
As Pierre lets go of Youngward, he charges at Briggs, who then fires his gun three times, the video shows.
Pierre then is seen falling flat on the ground.
On Thursday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that “Youngward tried to stop the violent attack by deploying his Taser and using his ASP (extending baton). Neither form of less-lethal force stopped Pierre from assaulting him.”
“[Deputy] Briggs ordered Pierre to stop,” BSO added. “Instead, Pierre charged at [Deputy] Briggs and several shots were fired. Pierre was not armed.”
Pierre was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he later died.
Both deputies were placed on administrative leave, as per department policy.
