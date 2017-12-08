Thieves paid for skydiving with stolen credit card. Filming it wasn’t their best idea, police say.

More Videos 5:25 Dash cam video shows off-duty officer driving the wrong way before a DUI stop Pause 1:00 Man caught on surveillance video viciously attacking woman with hammer (Graphic Content) 2:18 Newton man to spend life in prison 0:43 How much does low literacy cost? 5:38 A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed 3:19 Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita 1:02 Bruce Weber explains why he likes playing in Wichita 4:12 WSU’s Landry Shamet and Shaq Morris talk about their victory over South Dakota State 1:21 Christmas window displays beautify downtown 1:04 United Way helps keep kids warm with giveaway Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Couple takes skydiving trip purchased from stolen credit card, police say Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Identity Theft Unit detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who used a stolen credit card number to purchase sky diving trips in Shirley earlier this year. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Identity Theft Unit detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who used a stolen credit card number to purchase sky diving trips in Shirley earlier this year. Suffolk CountyPolice

