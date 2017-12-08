Thieves paid for skydiving with stolen credit card. Filming it wasn’t their best idea, police say.

Purchasing skydiving trips on a stolen credit card is pretty brazen.
Even more brazen? Splurging on the skydiving company’s video package so there would be footage to remember the high-flying, illegally-purchased escapade.
Suffolk County police say that’s exactly what two suspected thieves did on June 20 at Skydive Long Island in Shirley, N.Y. — and now, authorities have released photos and video of the entire adventure to try to catch the intrepid duo for identity theft.
“Normally if you’re using a stolen card, you don’t want to have your photos taken,” Suffolk Police Chief Stuart Cameron told NBC New York, adding that producing photo and video evidence of the crime was “brazen.”
Suffolk County police said the pair purchased two dives, for a total bill that rang up to about $700, NBC reports.
A tandem skydive at the Long Island skydiving company costs between about $200 and $300, according to the company’s website. Adding photos and video to the experience, as these thieves did, likely added more than $100 to the entire experience — and about $10 more if they opted to get a t-shirt, too.
The video of the dive captures it all: The pair’s pre-jump nerves, the jump from the plane with the instructors and even the pair’s triumphant aftermath.
“That was amazing. Best thing I ever did in my life,” the man says on the video, which runs for three minutes.
The woman is equally enthusiastic.
“So much fun!” she says. “Thank you!"
After the credit card company denied the charge, the skydiving company’s owner called the card carrier, NBC reports. That’s when the owner learned the card belonged to a man in Washington state — not to either of the two individuals who had enjoyed the free-falling adventure.
Police have said they’re hopeful the photos and videos of their exploit will help law enforcement catch the suspects.
A $5,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to an arrest of the duo, who are wanted for identity theft.
