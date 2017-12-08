This elf on a shelf needed surgery after the family dog attacked

More Videos 5:25 Dash cam video shows off-duty officer driving the wrong way before a DUI stop Pause 1:00 Man caught on surveillance video viciously attacking woman with hammer (Graphic Content) 5:38 A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed 7:31 Wichita high school students perform in Hawaii 0:43 How much does low literacy cost? 4:56 Wichita police discuss a car theft and a false shooting report 3:19 Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita 1:01 This new commercial praises a candidate for Kansas governor but, who made it? 1:29 Barry Brown, Kamau Stokes talk K-State win over USC Upstate 4:13 Dining With Denise: 10,000 chicken fried steaks in 10 months Video Link copy Embed Code copy

This hospital did a special surgery for one girl's Elf on a Shelf Staff at an Orlando children's hospital perform surgery on a 9-year old girl's elf on a shelf after it was destroyed by her dog. (Shot by Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital Edited by Candi Bolden) Staff at an Orlando children's hospital perform surgery on a 9-year old girl's elf on a shelf after it was destroyed by her dog. (Shot by Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital Edited by Candi Bolden) cbolden@wichitaeagle.com

