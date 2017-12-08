This dog ate 21 pacifiers. It happens more often than you may think

When their Shar-Pei, Dovey, coughed up a baby pacifier after being caught stealing one off a countertop, her owners whisked her to the vet Wednesday for a checkup.
An X-ray suggested it might not have been the first pacifier snatched by Dovey, who had recently lost some of her appetite and had been vomiting, according to the Facebook page for Gentle Care Animal Hospital in Edmond, Okla.
But even Dr. Christopher Rispoli, who expected to find seven or eight pacifiers when he operated on Dovey, wasn’t prepared for what he found – Dovey had 21 more pacifiers in her stomach.
“This was the most fascinating and exciting surgery I have ever done,” Rispoli wrote on Facebook. He said he shared the X-rays and story on Facebook, with permission from Dovey’s owners, to remind people that “dogs will eat anything at any time and at any age.”
Rispoli told KOKH that Dovey is recovering well from surgery and will return home Friday to her now pacifier-proofed home.
In 2009, a veterinarian removed 19 pacifiers, a bottle cap and a piece of a baseball from the stomach of Lulu, a boxer from St. Louis, reported the Los Angeles Times. And online pet advice columns (and parenting advice columns) are full of questions from pet owners whose dogs are chowing down on baby pacifiers.
