A veterinarian in Edmond, Oklahoma, removed 21 baby pacifiers from a dog’s stomach.
A veterinarian in Edmond, Oklahoma, removed 21 baby pacifiers from a dog’s stomach. Facebook
A veterinarian in Edmond, Oklahoma, removed 21 baby pacifiers from a dog’s stomach. Facebook

National

This dog ate 21 pacifiers. It happens more often than you may think

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

December 08, 2017 11:28 AM

When their Shar-Pei, Dovey, coughed up a baby pacifier after being caught stealing one off a countertop, her owners whisked her to the vet Wednesday for a checkup.

An X-ray suggested it might not have been the first pacifier snatched by Dovey, who had recently lost some of her appetite and had been vomiting, according to the Facebook page for Gentle Care Animal Hospital in Edmond, Okla.

But even Dr. Christopher Rispoli, who expected to find seven or eight pacifiers when he operated on Dovey, wasn’t prepared for what he found – Dovey had 21 more pacifiers in her stomach.

“This was the most fascinating and exciting surgery I have ever done,” Rispoli wrote on Facebook. He said he shared the X-rays and story on Facebook, with permission from Dovey’s owners, to remind people that “dogs will eat anything at any time and at any age.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rispoli told KOKH that Dovey is recovering well from surgery and will return home Friday to her now pacifier-proofed home.

In 2009, a veterinarian removed 19 pacifiers, a bottle cap and a piece of a baseball from the stomach of Lulu, a boxer from St. Louis, reported the Los Angeles Times. And online pet advice columns (and parenting advice columns) are full of questions from pet owners whose dogs are chowing down on baby pacifiers.

More Videos

Dash cam video shows off-duty officer driving the wrong way before a DUI stop 5:25

Dash cam video shows off-duty officer driving the wrong way before a DUI stop

Pause
Man caught on surveillance video viciously attacking woman with hammer (Graphic Content) 1:00

Man caught on surveillance video viciously attacking woman with hammer (Graphic Content)

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed 5:38

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed

How much does low literacy cost? 0:43

How much does low literacy cost?

Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita 3:19

Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita

This new commercial praises a candidate for Kansas governor but, who made it? 1:01

This new commercial praises a candidate for Kansas governor but, who made it?

Graphic footage: Video shows deer crash through car 0:22

Graphic footage: Video shows deer crash through car

Police arrest DACA protesters including two Kansans 1:23

Police arrest DACA protesters including two Kansans

Wichita State memorial for Pizza Hut driver who was killed 1:41

Wichita State memorial for Pizza Hut driver who was killed

Barry Brown, Kamau Stokes talk K-State win over USC Upstate 1:29

Barry Brown, Kamau Stokes talk K-State win over USC Upstate

  • Rescuers discover dog ate rocks to survive on streets

    A homeless dog, who resorted to eating rocks because he was so hungry, was rescued in Beverly Hills, California. Abandoned by his family, the dog – later nicknamed Stewie by rescuers – was left to fend for himself on the streets. Neighbors noticed the dog continued to return to the old owner’s house, in hopes they would come back for him. Following a tip, Hope For Paws rescuers Lisa Arturo and JoAnn Wiltz came and rescued the suffering dog from the streets. While Stewie was scared at first the pair were eventually able to coax him in. Vets found that the dog had rocks in his stomach, which, they assessed, he had likely eaten because he was so hungry.

Rescuers discover dog ate rocks to survive on streets

A homeless dog, who resorted to eating rocks because he was so hungry, was rescued in Beverly Hills, California. Abandoned by his family, the dog – later nicknamed Stewie by rescuers – was left to fend for himself on the streets. Neighbors noticed the dog continued to return to the old owner’s house, in hopes they would come back for him. Following a tip, Hope For Paws rescuers Lisa Arturo and JoAnn Wiltz came and rescued the suffering dog from the streets. While Stewie was scared at first the pair were eventually able to coax him in. Vets found that the dog had rocks in his stomach, which, they assessed, he had likely eaten because he was so hungry.

YouTube/Hope For Paws via Storyful

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Dash cam video shows off-duty officer driving the wrong way before a DUI stop 5:25

Dash cam video shows off-duty officer driving the wrong way before a DUI stop

Pause
Man caught on surveillance video viciously attacking woman with hammer (Graphic Content) 1:00

Man caught on surveillance video viciously attacking woman with hammer (Graphic Content)

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed 5:38

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed

How much does low literacy cost? 0:43

How much does low literacy cost?

Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita 3:19

Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita

This new commercial praises a candidate for Kansas governor but, who made it? 1:01

This new commercial praises a candidate for Kansas governor but, who made it?

Graphic footage: Video shows deer crash through car 0:22

Graphic footage: Video shows deer crash through car

Police arrest DACA protesters including two Kansans 1:23

Police arrest DACA protesters including two Kansans

Wichita State memorial for Pizza Hut driver who was killed 1:41

Wichita State memorial for Pizza Hut driver who was killed

Barry Brown, Kamau Stokes talk K-State win over USC Upstate 1:29

Barry Brown, Kamau Stokes talk K-State win over USC Upstate

  • Dash cam video shows off-duty officer driving the wrong way before a DUI stop

    The City of Ferndale has released dash cam video showing an off-duty Michigan police officer driving the wrong way on a one way road before being stopped for a DUI.(Video by City of Ferndale Department of Police Media)

Dash cam video shows off-duty officer driving the wrong way before a DUI stop

View More Video