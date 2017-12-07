A baby dies amid squalor. And a family’s secret is revealed

More Videos 5:25 Dash cam video shows off-duty officer driving the wrong way before a DUI stop Pause 0:20 Video shows car crashing through gate 0:41 Vandals tear apart family's Winter Wonderland 0:43 How much does low literacy cost? 2:22 New York choreographer offers new take on a classic Christmas ballet in Wichita 1:03 Beer dispenser appears to defy physics 3:03 How to read to a child 1:21 Christmas window displays beautify downtown 1:29 Barry Brown, Kamau Stokes talk K-State win over USC Upstate 3:19 Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family Baby Matthew Elkins didn't survive even two months in a house so filled with trash that most of his eight siblings and parents slept on the same grimy mattress. He suffocated on that mattress Jan. 31. Baby Matthew Elkins didn't survive even two months in a house so filled with trash that most of his eight siblings and parents slept on the same grimy mattress. He suffocated on that mattress Jan. 31. Derik Holtmann and Zia Nizami Belleville News-Democrat

Baby Matthew Elkins didn't survive even two months in a house so filled with trash that most of his eight siblings and parents slept on the same grimy mattress. He suffocated on that mattress Jan. 31. Derik Holtmann and Zia Nizami Belleville News-Democrat